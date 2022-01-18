The two Omicron symptoms to be on the lookout for

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been around for over a month, and most people who have caught it have described it as a common cold.

Experts have warned, however, that there are two unpredictably dangerous symptoms to watch out for.

This strain of the Covid virus looks more like a cold, especially in those who have been vaccinated.

Shruti Gohil, associate medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention at University of California Irvine Health, explained that while nausea and vomiting may not be primary symptoms of the virus, they may be present in combination with other symptoms, indicating that a Covid test is necessary.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains for those who have been vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

Covid-19 has been linked to gastrointestinal symptoms in some people, according to studies.

Experts found that nausea and vomiting were two of the most common symptoms, along with other key Covid symptoms like a sore throat or loss of taste and smell, according to a study published in the Journal of Microbiology, Immunology, and Infection.

The study suggests that the Covid infection may cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.

For all the latest information, visit our Covid live blog.

They believe that people become ill as a result of the body’s inflammatory response to the virus.

According to Dr. Gohil, Covid-19 has a wide range of symptoms, and vomiting isn’t always caused by the virus.

She advised Good Housekeeping to get tested if you have gastrointestinal symptoms as well as headaches, fever, and body chills, fatigue, cough, or congestion.

According to the researchers behind the 2021 study, healthcare providers need to be more aware that gastrointestinal symptoms are a common symptom of Covid-19 infection.

“Recognizing symptoms of nausea and vomiting can raise suspicion of Covid-19, leading to early testing and diagnosis of the disease, and helping people fight the virus in the long run,” they wrote.]

According to experts, Omicron usually manifests as an upper respiratory infection.

Professor Irene Petersen of University College London’s Department of Epidemiology and Health Informatics said: “A runny nose and headache are symptoms of many infections, but may also be symptoms of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.