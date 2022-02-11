Two restaurants in Glasgow have been awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status for 2022.

We’ve been raving about these two restaurants for a while, and the Michelin Bib Gourmands are well-deserved, which is fantastic news for Glasgow’s food scene.

Glasgow’s thriving food scene is only getting better.

With chef Lorna McNee and her talented team at Cail Bruich’s success last year, we celebrated the city’s first Michelin Star in 18 years.

Michelin has announced its new Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants for 2022, which is more good news for the city.

Two Glasgow restaurants, Celentano’s and Ka Pao, have been named to the prestigious list, demonstrating the city’s strong hospitality sector.

Celentano’s, an Italian restaurant, opened last year in the historic Cathedral House Hotel, and Grace Dent raved about it in The Guardian not long after.

Celentano’s has “excellent wine on tap, little plates to nibble on together and some of the best pasta dishes in Glasgow right now – it’s pricey, but it’s well worth the bill,” as we wrote in our recent round-up of Glasgow’s most talked about restaurants for 2021.

Since Ka Pao opened at the beginning of 2020, we haven’t stopped recommending it as a must-visit restaurant.

“The team behind Ox and Finch – one of Glasgow’s most-loved venues – have delivered an all-action flavour-packed menu returning the very best of south east Asian cuisine to the west end of Glasgow,” we said of the beautiful South East Asian-inspired venue, which appeared prominently on our list of Top 50 Restaurants in Glasgow.

Congratulations to both restaurants’ teams on their well-deserved awards today; if you haven’t visited Celentano’s or Ka Pao yet, make a reservation.