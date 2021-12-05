Two teenagers were arrested after a man was stabbed in broad daylight in Glasgow’s city centre.

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in broad daylight in Glasgow’s city centre.

Following the stabbing of a 21-year-old man in the Merchant City yesterday afternoon, two 17-year-old youths were arrested and charged.

At the Royal Infirmary, he is receiving treatment.

A man was stabbed in broad daylight on Ingram Street, prompting the arrests of two teenagers.

Following the alarm, police rushed to the Merchant City yesterday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is currently being treated there.

“We were called to a report of a man being stabbed on Ingram Street around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 4,” a Police Scotland spokesman said.

“A 21-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, where he remains.”

“In connection with the incident, two 17-year-old males have been arrested and charged. They will appear in court at a later date.”

“The investigation is still underway.”