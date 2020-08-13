Two UK towns surge up coronavirus hotspot table as number of reported cases rise – Latest News

It has risen up the table along with third placed Oldham, Greater Manchester, which has 1,053 cases per 100,000 people.

Blackburn with Darwen, in Lancashire, now has the second highest rate of coronavirus infection in the country.

Blackburn with Darwen now has the second highest rate of coronavirus infection in the country while third placed Oldham has also seen a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases

The figures are released daily by the Department of Health.

Two UK towns have reported dozens of new coronavirus cases this week – meaning they’ve both risen in the Covid-19 hotspot table.

While data was not published on Tuesday, a comparison of today and Monday’s releases shows cases mounting at a steady rate in the worst hit towns.

Blackburn with Darwen has a slightly higher rate at 1,072 per 100,000 than Oldham, but is still below Leicester, where 150 people out of every 10,000 have tested positive for the bug.

A further 111 people tested positive in Oldham, bringing the total there to 2,498, while Blackburn’s total rose 47 to 1,606.

Over the past two days there were 99 more cases recorded in Leicester, where 5,329 people have now caught the bug and been tested.

Ashford, which is fourth in the rankings, recorded only one further case since Monday, bringing its toll to 1,362, while Bradford’s case toll has risen 103 to 5,543.

Yesterday the UK recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases in seven weeks.

They also show that not all efforts to contain the virus in the worst hit towns and cities are working yet.

Although the rises may appear small relative to the size of the UK population, they represent significant leaps in areas with low populations.

In total 1,148 new infections and a further 102 deaths were recorded across the country.

Today that number went up by 1,007.

Data released by Public Health England shows that among people aged 15 to 44 in England, the rate of infection has increased by 35% since July 5.

That is a day after “Super Saturday” when bars, restaurants and cinemas reopened.