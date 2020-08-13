UK adds France, Malta and Netherlands to coronavirus quarantine list – Latest News

The measure will come into force at 4am on Saturday morning, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Brits returning from these countries must self-isolate for 14 days on arrival back in the UK.

Travellers returning to Britain from any of these countries must self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in a move that will come into effect at 4am on Saturday

“That’s because we’ve absolutely worked so hard to ensure that we’re keeping our numbers down here, and we can’t afford to reimport those cases from elsewhere.”

The UK has added France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba to its travel quarantine list.

“This evening we’re announcing that there will now be a quarantine brought in for a number of other locations including France, Holland and some others,” he said.

Brits currently in France or any of the other countries added to the quarantine list have just over 24 hours to make it back to the UK, or else face a mandatory two weeks of self-isolation.

“So we’re announcing it now and it will be operational throughout the United Kingdom from 4am on Saturday morning.”

“We’ve got to a point with France in particular, and these other countries, where if we didn’t announce it now, we would know that the infection rate was already too high and we were not doing anything about it.

Boris Johnson declared “ruthlessness” will be necessary to defeat the coronavirus threat, and warned travellers to brace for restrictions in terms of returning from visits to France where coronavirus cases have spiked.

The news comes hours after the Prime Minister signalled he would take a tough stance when it comes to deciding which countries will have travel restrictions imposed by the UK.

“We have got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners,” Johnson said today.

France has reported 2,524 new cases in 24 hours, the highest daily rise since its lockdown was lifted in May.

“We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.”

“I think everybody understands that. We will be looking at the data a bit later on this afternoon, looking exactly where France and other countries are getting to.

Spain and Belgium are among the countries already included on the UK’s mandatory quarantine travel list.