UK coronavirus death toll jumps to 289 as Wales and Scotland each announce four more fatalities

Britain’s coronavirus death toll today jumped to 335 after health officials announced 54 more patients had died overnight in the UK’s worsening crisis.

England confirmed 46 more deaths, while Wales and Scotland each confirmed four more fatalities from the life-threatening infection – meaning the UK’s death toll has almost doubled since Friday.

Wales has now recorded a total of 16 deaths from the killer virus, the second highest in the UK outside of England.

Fourteen patients have succumbed to the illness in Scotland, while Northern Ireland has reported two deaths. The remaining 303 fatalities are in England.

6,650 people in the UK are known to have caught the coronavirus, a rise of 967 from the previous day – the second highest total since the outbreak began.

But experts say the true figure is more likely to be around the 300,000 mark because the Government is only testing people who’ve been hospitalised.

The rising death tolls comes as Boris Johnson faces massive pressure to impose a European-style lockdown to avert coronavirus disaster today as people continue to flout government guidance.

Demands are growing for the PM to ramp up controls after extraordinary images emerged this morning of still-packed Tube trains in London – regarded as the engine of the UK outbreak.

After a weekend in which crowds flocked to parks and landmarks to take advantage of sunshine, Mr Johnson effectively put the nation on its final warning last night, saying there should be ‘no doubt’ he would take draconian action.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock underlined this morning that a decision is expected ‘very soon’, hitting out at ‘selfish’ behaviour and saying ‘nothing is off the table’.

He pointed to measures in Italy and France – where all municipal spaces have been closed, forms have to be filled out to leave the house, and police are on patrol handing out fines.

But Mr Hancock was embroiled in a furious spat with Piers Morgan after accusing the ITV Good Morning Britain host of spreading ‘tittle tattle’ over infighting within the government. Morgan retorted: ‘How dare you!’

The backlash was mounting against Mr Johnson’s ‘relaxed’ style today, with warnings of a ‘full-scale mutiny’ among Cabinet if the lockdown is not extended, and Labour MPs claiming his ‘mixed messages will cost lives’.

Downing Street today dodged questions about the prospect of a mutiny, and said it was looking at evidence to decide whether social distancing must be enforced. ‘If our analysis is that people haven’t stopped their interaction then we will take further measures,’ the PM’s spokesman said.

Labour’s official position has shifted to insist it is time to introduce harsher ‘compliance measures’.

Traffic monitoring has suggested the capital is still running at a third of its normal rate, far higher than other European capitals.

Brutal restrictions appear to be looming as the UK death toll rose by 56 in just 24 hours to 289 people, with more than 5,600 confirmed cases. These who died in England were aged between 18 and 102, authorities said.

There were appalling scenes over the weekend as Britons across the UK flocked to beaches and parks up and down the country to take a stroll with their loved ones for Mother’s Day, despite Mr Johnson urging families to stay apart and meet via Skype or other remote communications.

In explosive clashes with Mr Hancock on ITV today, Piers Morgan demanded to know why the PM was not already ‘locking down the country’.

The presenter said: ‘Your strategy has not been the same all along…it changed dramatically. Herd immunity was the strategy then dramatically, it changed. So please don’t insult my intelligence by telling me we followed the same strategy – we haven’t.’

Mr Hancock insisted: ‘Herd immunity has never been the strategy, as I’ve made clear repeatedly.’

But Morgan went on: ‘I’m seeing the leader of this country refusing to take draconian measures to lock down the country when almost every other country has done so.

‘He believes that it’s wrong to remove people’s liberty. I couldn’t give a stuff. I think that you think we should be locked down, don’t you?’

Mr Hancock said: ‘People need to stay more than two metres apart from people who aren’t in their household and if that isn’t followed we are going to have to take more draconian measures as we have been prepared to. I’m working every hour that there is to protect people. I am not going to get into the tittle tattle that you’re talking about.’

But the angry presenter said: ‘Tittle tattle – how dare you. You think what I’m saying is tittle tattle.’

In a tough message to the public from Downing Street last night, Mr Johnson said that even though he understood the physical and mental health benefits of open spaces, he would take drastic steps to protect health.

He suggested the UK could copy some of the more extreme lockdowns in other parts of Europe, such as Italy and France.

‘I don’t think you need to use your imagination much to see where we might have to go,’ he said.

‘We will think about this very, very actively in the next 24 hours.

‘We need to think about the kinds of measures that we have seen elsewhere, other countries that have been forced to bring in restrictions on people’s movements altogether.

‘I don’t want to do that because I have tried to explain the public health benefits.’

‘Even if you think you are personally invulnerable, there are plenty of people you can infect,’ he said.

‘Take this advice seriously. Follow it. Because it is absolutely crucial.

‘We will keep the implementation of these measures under review… and of course we will bring forward further measures if it is necessary.’

Hammering home the point, he added: ‘If people cannot make use of parks and playgrounds responsibly, in a way that observes the two-metre rule, then of course we are going to have to look at further measures.’

The escalation is looking increasingly likely as Tory pressure grows for tougher action.

One source told Buzzfeed that the mood among Cabinet ministers and senior advisers would be ‘full scale mutiny’ if he does not upgrade the response.

Mr Hancock warned today that the behaviour of a minority of the public was ‘selfish’.

‘We have been really clear in the actions that we have taken,’ he said. ‘We have demonstrated if we need to that we are willing to take more action.’

Asked about measures such as bans in Germany on public gatherings of more than two people, ‘Nothing is off the table. Of course we are looking at what other European countries are doing.’

Mr Hancock said he accepted the police might need to be deployed to enforce such measures. ‘These are unpleasant and very difficult times,’ he said.

He said other European countries were further along the curve of the outbreak, but added: ‘That means we can act sooner and earlier in this crisis.’

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said: ‘Labour will continue to try to support the government’s response to the coronavirus emergency as best we can.

‘But after another weekend of apparent public confusion and widespread non-compliance with ‘social distancing’, of grave scientific warnings and brave medical professionals talking of being sent to work like ‘lambs to the slaughter’ with inadequate protective equipment, something has to change.

‘Other countries have taken further far reaching social distancing measures. We now call on the government to move to enforced social distancing and greater social protection as a matter of urgency.’

Rosena Allin-Khan, the Labour deputy leadership candidate and practising doctor, said Boris Johnson’s ‘relaxed’ approach to coronavirus could cost lives.

The Tooting MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘If we look at the fact that we are two weeks behind Italy, we are headed for a disaster if people do not heed the social distancing measures.

‘The Prime Minister simply said yesterday he wants people to enjoy themselves outside while also saying that people should stay two metres apart outdoors.

‘This relaxed style, mixed messaging will cost lives and I believe people are struggling to follow guidelines because they are just not clear.’

The emergency department doctor confirmed she would support a ‘full lockdown’ if that was proven to be the way to save lives.

In Dorset many strolled across the sands while others thought nothing of going for a dip in the sea this afternoon.

London has begun to shut its public parks after thousands of people flaunted coronavirus social distancing rules at the weekend.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has become the first local authority in the UK to close all of its parks after they were ‘full of people’ on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Royal Parks which runs numerous public spaces in the capital including Hyde Park, Regent’s Park and Richmond Park has threatened to shut all of its gates unless people follow social distancing guidelines.

The government has advised against all non-essential travel and social contact with those who do go outside for exercise told to stay at least two metres away from other people.