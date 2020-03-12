UK coronavirus patients are no longer all being admitted to hospital

Coronavirus patients are no longer all being admitted to hospital, British health officials have confirmed.

Anyone confirmed to have the virus who is not seriously unwell or at risk of becoming more dangerously infected can recover at home.

At least 45 people out of the 116 confirmed in the UK have already been instructed to stay in their own houses and wait for their illness to blow over.

Until the new rule was drafted – it is not clear when it began – all confirmed patients had to be taken to a specialist hospital unit in one of five locations around the country, some hundreds of miles from their hometowns.

An extra 29 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the UK today, bringing the total to 116 – 105 in England, six in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland and two in Wales.

Officials said it was ‘perfectly reasonable’ for people to recover at home because COVID-19 is a ‘mild illness’.

Chief medical officer for the government, Professor Chris Whitty, said that most people with minor cases of the virus will no longer be hospitalised.

Instead they will be asked to stay at home, where they pose less of a risk to other people.

While recovering, they will receive daily phone calls from health officials and will be given a special number to call if they start to feel ill and need medical help.

Professor Whitty told reporters: ‘We have moved to a situation where if people have very minimal symptoms – so we think they are clinically safe and they are able to self isolate – we think it is actually safer for them as well as actually more pleasant if they can self isolate in their own homes, with support.

‘Anybody who needs hospitalisation will be hospitalised in a specialist centre as needed.’

The coronavirus causes a disease called COVID-19, which has symptoms similar to flu – a fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

Most people recover from it with no lasting problems, while a small proportion may develop more serious infections or pneumonia.

Around three in 100 people will die from it, according to data from China, most of them elderly or sufferers of long-term health conditions like heart disease or asthma.

Professor Whitty added: ‘In the long run, to be clear, if we were to get a significant epidemic our advice would definitely be stay at home.

‘It would not make any sense for people with mild symptoms to come into the NHS. That would not benefit them and not benefit anyone else.’

Of the 116 cases so far, 18 people have already recovered from the infection, said Public Health England’s Dr Susan Hopkins.

One person has died, the NHS confirmed this afternoon – believed to be a woman in her 70s at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The patient had underlying health conditions and had only been diagnosed last night, the hospital said.

In a statement, the NHS trust which runs the hospital said: ‘Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

‘The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

‘The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.’

Older people are most at risk of dying from the COVID-19 disease because they have weaker immune systems owing to natural decline as they age.

This may be partly behind the Government’s decision to tell younger people to recover at home.

A large number of hospital patients are elderly and coronavirus patients may be more likely to infect them if they are kept near them as inpatients.

And, if the coronavirus patients’ illnesses are mild and they are only in hospital to be kept away from the public, they will place extra strain on NHS resources.

This is especially likely as the number of people infected in Britain is expected to rise significantly in the coming weeks – Professor Whitty said it is ‘very likely’ the UK will see a full-blown outbreak.

The chief medical officer and Jeremy Hunt, chair of Parliament’s health select committee, today admitted the Government has now moved into the second phase of its coronavirus action plan, the ‘delay’ phase.

Phase one of four – ‘contain’ – was intended to isolate small numbers of cases and stop the virus spreading inside the UK but appears to have failed.

Professor Whitty said there was now evidence of community transmission between people who had no connections to overseas cases or returning travellers.

He said: ‘We have moved from a situation where we are mainly in contain, with some delay built in, to we are now mainly delay.’

Trying to push a major epidemic back to the summer might be useful if it could slow the virus’s spread – it is thought to spread faster in the cold – and could mean it hits the NHS at a time when it’s less pressed.