UK diagnoses 407 new coronavirus cases in a day to total of 1,950

Sixteen coronavirus deaths and a record 407 cases have been announced in the UK today, taking the national total to 1,950 patients and 71 deaths.

Scotland and Wales recorded their second deaths – one in each country – and a further 14 people in England have succumbed to the virus.

A 45-year-old in England has become the UK’s youngest fatality and the first person under 50 to die.

The Welsh victim was 96 years old, had ‘underlying health conditions’ and was at Morriston Hospital near Swansea when they died.

The Scottish victim was elderly, had other health problems and was being treated by the NHS board for Glasgow, the Scottish Government said in its announcement.

Patients in England were spread around the country – two in Dudley, seven in London, three in Yorkshire, one in Kettering and one in Cheshire.

The Department of Health confirmed 1,557 tests in England have come back positive, along with 136 in Wales, 195 in Scotland and 62 in Northern Ireland.

More than 50,000 Brits have been tested for the virus but the swabs are now being rationed to people already in hospital or those who become seriously ill.

Boris Johnson last night plunged the UK into a coronavirus lockdown that could last 18 months, as the UK enters the ‘fast growth’ phase of the epidemic.

The Prime Minister urged people to stop socialising, stop going out, work from home and avoid contact with elderly or unwell relatives and friends.

Over-70s and those with long-term health conditions like asthma, heart disease or kidney disease should be extra strict about not coming into contact with others.

The dramatic escalation in advice – after days of dithering – was prompted by a grim report that warned up to 250,000 patients could die without urgent action.

The UK’s spiralling epidemic is expected to kill thousands of people as it rumbles on through the summer and into next year, experts say.

There may already be 55,000 people infected in the UK, according to Number 10’s chief scientific adviser. London is said to be ‘weeks ahead’ of the rest of Britain.

It comes after a report by leading scientists who are advising the Government said people may need to keep up the drastic lifestyle changes announced yesterday well into 2021.

The Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team predicted that 260,000 people could have died if the Government hadn’t changed tack yesterday and tightened its rules.

Now it could limit the fatalities to fewer than 20,000 by keeping people away from each other and slowing down the spread of the virus.

Boris Johnson’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, agreed that there could already have been 55,000 cases of COVID-19 in the UK, based on an optimistic death rate of one in a thousand, when asked by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

He said at a meeting in Parliament: ‘That’s a reasonable ballpark way of looking at it. It’s not more accurate than that.’

British officials only realised the danger ‘in the last few days’, the report said, after receiving new information about how the situation in Italy has spiralled out of control and overwhelmed hospitals.

Around 2,200 people have now died there and there have been 28,000 confirmed infections, although the true toll is likely considerably higher.

Italy’s crisis has inspired a dramatic ramp-up of UK policy and Mr Johnson announced a move to war-footing to try and stop the outbreak.

The switch-up was an admission that officials’ original plans to control and slow the outbreak – to ‘flatten the curve’ – had been too optimistic and the scientists’ paper showed the Government was on course for a disaster.

Officials are urging manufacturers to help out by building intensive care ventilators if they can to plug an NHS shortfall in critical beds.

But data in the Imperial College report suggests that hospitals will be overwhelmed regardless of what measures the Government takes, and a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases is unavoidable.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing a massive package of aid designed to avoid the crisis effectively sending the country bankrupt.

Scrapping utility bills and cancelling council tax are among the extraordinary ‘wartime’ measures being mooted for the response, which will be unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak later.

Some experts have suggested the government will have to pump an unprecedented £450billion into the economy to avoid mass destruction of businesses and workers being sent into poverty.

Imperial College’s bombshell report was produced by a crack team of virus, disease and public health experts at the prestigious London university.

One of the lead authors, Professor Neil Ferguson said he and his colleagues had been working ‘seven days a week for the past two months’ to advise the Government and put information about the coronavirus into the public domain.

They have concluded the virus can’t be stopped.

Professor Ferguson said his team had been ‘refining’ predictions for the course of the epidemic since their ‘worst case’ estimate of 250,000 deaths.

‘No country in the world this far has seen an epidemic that large [250,000 deaths], this is an early extrapolation of an early epidemic that was suppressed in China,’ he said.

‘But we have no reason to believe that’s not what would happen if we frankly did nothing, and even if we did all we could to slow, not reverse, the spread, we’d still be looking at a very large number of deaths and the health system being overwhelmed.’

He added: ‘Initially when we came up with these kid of estimates they were viewed as what’s called the reasonable worst case.

‘But as information has been gathered in recent weeks, from particularly Italy but other countries, it has become increasingly clear that actually this is not the reasonable worst case – it is the most likely scenario.

‘The second piece of information which I think was critical is NHS planners going away and seeing how much could they surge health system capacity, particularly in critical care. Whilst they are planning a major expansion of that – cancelling elective surgery, building new beds, getting new ventilators – it just isn’t enough to fill the gap.

‘So we are left with no option but to adopt this more draconian strategy.’

If no action at all had been taken against the coronavirus it would have claimed 510,000 lives, the team’s report said.

Had the Government stuck with their strategy of trying to ‘mitigate’ the spread – allowing it to continue but attempting to slow it down – with limited measures such as home isolation for those with symptoms this number would be roughly halved to 260,000.

If the strictest possible measures are introduced – including school closures and mandatory home quarantine – the number of deaths over a two-year period will fall below 20,000, the scientists said.

‘Instead of talking about hundreds of thousands of deaths, there still will be a significant health impact that we’ll be talking about,’ Professor Ferguson said.

‘Hopefully, tens of thousands… maybe, depending on how early we are, just a few thousands.’

Government sources said the policy change had not been the result of a sudden warning from the scientists, but that new information had emerged in recent days.

A source at the Department of Health said: ‘We’ve been listening to Imperial all along. It’s based on an evolving picture, and they’ve started to get a load more information about what is happening in Italy, which is what has informed this. We’ve been guided by the science and by the evidence from the very start.’

The Imperial scientists emphasised there will be no end in sight to the measures until a vaccine is created.

Other points in the Imperial College report, titled Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to reduce COVID19 mortality and healthcare demand, included: