UK Government under pressure to bring citizens home from coronavirus-hit cruise in Japan

The UK is closing in on a repatriation flight for 74 Brits stuck on board a cruise hit by coronavirus and quarantined off the coast of Japan.

No10 is considering ‘all options’ for the Diamond Princess and is contacting all Brits trapped on the ship before confirming an evacuation mission.

The ship has been docked off the coast of Yokohama since February 3, and at least 450 passengers have already been struck down by the virus.

Sir Richard Branson has claimed his airline Virgin Atlantic is ‘in discussions’ with the Government about organising a repatriation flight.

A couple trapped onboard begged the billionaire to step in, and asked how much it would cost to evacuate the group, which includes 22 crew members.

But pressure is mounting on Number 10 to take action, with furious Brits quarantined on board saying they feel abandoned and ‘forgotten’.

One passenger even told Prime Minister Boris Johnson it was ‘about time’ he stepped in. The US has already evacuated 340 citizens on two cargo planes.

Number 10 was heavily criticised for its slow response to evacuating the Brits stuck in Wuhan, the deserted Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak.

More than 71,000 people have now caught the coronavirus and 1,775 have died. Nine people have been diagnosed in the UK, one of whom is still in hospital.

Sir Richard was asked on Twitter to help David and Sally Abel, the couple on board the Diamond Princess who appealed for his help on Valentine’s Day.

He replied: ‘Virgin Atlantic does not fly to Japan, but we are in discussions with the UK government and seeing if there is anything we can do to help.’

The Foreign Office, which handled the three British evacuation flights out of Wuhan, has yet to give an official update on the situation.

Officials are thought to be considering bringing the holidaymakers home or sending them into a 14-day quarantine on the Japanese mainland.

Last week, Mr Abel, from Daventry in Northamptonshire, appealed to Sir Richard to charter a special plane to rescue British nationals from the ship.

Mr Abel made the appeal during a Facebook live video, in which the ‘staunch Tory’ admitted he had ‘no confidence’ in Mr Johnson.

He said: ‘When he [Mr Johnson] just says “keep calm, don’t panic” – I’d like to see you in this situation, mate. I really would.’

The 73-year-old has become an unlikely celebrity due to his videos and now he and his wife Sally have featured in news outlets across the world.

In a video posted on Valentine’s Day, Mr Abel added: ‘So, Richard Branson, I want to ask you a question, pal.

‘If you and your family were in this situation, what would you do? And please don’t say ‘chill out, stay calm’, that’s not what we want to hear.

‘I’m asking, what would it cost to hire one of your smaller planes, put all the Brits onboard, no flight attendants, packaged food?

‘Take us to Brize Norton, take us straight into the medical facility and let us do our quarantine there by people who can speak our language.’

I’m serious, Richard Branson, absolutely serious. I think he is the man, he’s not afraid to speak his mind. He’s the guy who could resolve this for the Brits.’

He added: ‘Whatever the cost, we will somehow find a way of paying for that plane. Don’t know how but we wouldn’t want you to be out of pocket on that.

Becoming visibly emotional, Mr Abel added: ‘We’ve had enough, we’ve really had enough.’

No10 said it was considering ‘all options’ to help British passengers on the Diamond Princess. Twenty-two of the 74 are crew members.

A Downing Street spokesman said: ‘We sympathise with all those caught up in this extremely difficult situation.

‘The Foreign Office are in contact with the British people on board the Diamond Princess including to establish interest on a possible repatriation flight.’

The British Government was accused of ‘dragging its feet’ for its delay in confirming details of the first evacuation flight, which went ahead on January 31.

Government sources blamed Beijing for holding up efforts to repatriate 200 expats stuck in the deserted Chinese city.

This was despite the US and Japan launching rescue missions before officials had even confirmed its first of three flights.

Mr Abel said: ‘Every country except the UK has become involved, and that is really wonderful for the people on board the ship.

‘It feels that we have been forgotten. That you don’t really care about us, and that you’re actually not wanting us to come home.’

There were around 3,700 people on the Diamond Princess when it sailed into Japan more than two weeks ago.

But more than one in 10 of them have since been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which is officially known as SARS-CoV-2.

The virus appears to have been spreading on board despite passengers being told to stay in their cabins.

It is spread by coughs, sneezes and potentially even through inhaling the breath of someone who has the illness.

A confined environment like a cruise ship, where people spend weeks at a time in close quarters with one another, could be a hotbed for such an illness to spread.

In total, 519 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Japan – 454 of these have been among passengers of the Diamond Princess.

Anyone confirmed to have the illness has been taken to a hospital on the Japanese mainland.

So far, none of the patients have died of the infection.

Alan Steele, a British man on board the ship, had tested positive for the virus earlier this month but has since recovered.

He said in a post on Facebook: ‘I think it is about time Boris got the Brits back to England as the Japanese are being totally incompetent.’

Passengers are concerned they will be kept in quarantine on the ship for longer than the initially-planned two weeks, which comes to an end on February 19. It is unclear what will happen when the quarantine comes to an end.

As new cases continue to appear, there is concern the virus is still spreading on board and people may have it but not be ill yet.

Evacuees to other countries will face a further two weeks of quarantine on military bases when they return home.

The US yesterday took 340 of its citizens to Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento, California, and Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Officials from the US State Department and Health Department said all passengers had been assessed as fit to fly before being evacuated.

However, on the way to the airport, test results that had been carried out two to three days earlier showed that 14 people in the group were infected.

Rather than return them to the ship, the decision was taken to place them in isolation chambers and go ahead with the evacuation.

All evacuated passengers will now spend another 14 days in quarantine in the US.

‘Passengers that develop symptoms in flight and those with positive test results… will be transported to an appropriate location for continued isolation and care [after arrival],’ a spokesman added.

The US evacuation flight was not mandatory, but Americans who chose not to board were warned that they would not be allowed to return to the US ‘for a period of time’ that will be determined later by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though most of the Americans aboard the ship agreed to board the flights for an additional two-week quarantine in the US, they did so discouraged and frustrated, since most had believed that they would be able to walk free from the Diamond Princess when the ship quarantine is lifted on Wednesday.

‘It’s like a prison sentence for something I did not do,’ passenger Karey Mansicalco told CNN from her cabin.

‘They are holding us hostage for absolutely no reason.’

‘On cargo plane. You cannot Imagine. Crazy or worst dream ever,’ wrote American evacuee Gay Courter on Facebook after boarding one of the flights at Tokyo International Airport.

‘Huge windowless B-747 cargo plane with some seats bolted in. Destination unknown at this time,’ her husband Philip wrote.