UK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests

The UK government is in talks with Amazon and delivery services about using its services to deliver coronavirus tests to frontline health workers.

Businesses with an established delivery network could be used to deliver the tests to medical workers and then the general public, according to a Financial Times report.

The government said it is trying to step up the delivery of tests to health workers so they know when they can and cannot work.

NHS staff and other care workers across the UK have expressed frustration at a lack of tests, leaving them unsure if they have the virus.

Without knowing if they have the virus health workers face going into isolation for up to two weeks if they show symptoms of the virus – tests could release them early.

The World Health Organisation has urged governments to ‘test, test, test’ for COVID-19 so infected people can be isolated and others return to work.

A petition calling for all NHS frontline staff to be tested for coronavirus has been signed by more than 1 million people so far.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said authorities were ‘massively increasing’ testing on people who may currently have coronavirus, with daily testing going ‘from 5,000 a day, to 10,000 to 25,000 and then up at 250,000’.

Robert Dingwall, Professor of Sociology at Nottingham Trent University, said this seems like a very sensible solution to getting testing kits to a lot of people.

‘Amazon and similar companies have much more experience with the logistics of delivering at scale to private addresses, and collecting returns, than any organisation in the public sector,’ he said.

‘It takes a load off the public sector which it is not really equipped to carry and which it would be distracting and inefficient to replicate. The bigger issue is the quality of the tests and of the labs that would do the analysis.’

One approach could see the antibody test that shows who has the virus delivered by the company.

Knowing this would boost the safety of hospital staff and could give scientists a better idea of when the country could be reopened.

According to the Financial Times report one idea being suggested would see people order tests on the Amazon website which would then be picked up the the couriers and delivered to a private diagnostic company.

Dr Peter Bannister, biomedical engineer and executive chairman at the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), said the current situation requires the adaptation of existing systems and technologies to address the immediate threat.

‘Leveraging an existing infrastructure such as Amazon’s supply chain is an agile response to a clear need for increased testing,’ he said.

‘While management of personal health information by a commercial organisation raises legitimate concerns, this should motivate a similarly rapid adaptation of any applicable data oversight in order to support the isolated population through these challenging times.’

“There’s no doubt that using the logistics and delivery capacity of a company like Amazon could help the Government deliver these tests far more efficiently than through the NHS alone,” said Dr Natalie Banner, from Understanding Patient Data.

“However, there will be questions about how private companies will be able to use the information they collect on people through delivering this service.”

Amazon declined to comment on the report.