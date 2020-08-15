UK records highest number of coronavirus cases on a Saturday in eight weeks – Latest News

The number, which is 200 higher than last week, marks the biggest Saturday increase since 1,295 cases were reported on June 20.

A total of 1,012 patients tested positive in the past 24 hours, the biggest increase on a Saturday since June 20, when much of Britain was still under strict lockdown

Yesterday, another 1,441 Covid-19 cases were reported in the biggest one-day jump for two months.

The UK has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases on a Saturday for eight weeks.

This also means the UK has recorded more than 1,000 new cases for a fifth day in a row.

Britain has now seen a total of more than 317,000 test positive.

But many experts have dismissed these concerns, saying the spike is down to more targeted testing in coronavirus hotspots.

The rising number of cases has triggered widespread fears of a second wave.

The South East is the only region of the UK where officials are confident the reproduction rate – how many people each positive case infects – is below 1.

Yesterday, government scientific advisers stated Britain’s coronavirus R rate remains unchanged on last week between 0.8 and 1.0 for the UK overall.

SAGE also admitted it isn’t certain the R rate is below 1 overall as the most recent data it can use is from two to three weeks ago.

It warned there are “early indications” the rate of spread could be increasing.

But SAGE has insisted the outbreak is shrinking and cases are falling by between 1% and 4% each day in its growth rate update, which is released early Friday alongside the R rate estimate.

The number of cases has increased by almost two thirds in the past week.

A total of three patients who tested positive for coronavirus died in the past day, including two in England, one in Wales and none in Scotland, bringing the official national death toll to more than 41,000.