UK secures early access to 90million doses of two different coronavirus vaccines – Latest News

Johnson & Johnson said its Janssen Pharmaceutica unit will supply the UK Government with its candidate known as Ad26.COV2.S with an initial sale of 30million doses on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.

Britain will buy potential Covid-19 vaccines from US drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, the companies confirmed on Friday, August 14, bringing the total number of deals by the UK government to six as the race for shots heats up.

The latest agreements bring the UK’s total number of doses secured to 362million for the population of 66million as the country, along with the US, leads the global race to strike deals with drugmakers for vaccines

In a separate statement, Novavax said the UK would buy 60million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, for a phase 3 clinical trial.

The UK has gained access to 90million doses of two coronavirus vaccine candidates.

Would you be comfortable being given a vaccine by the Government? Comment and discuss below.

The advance purchase agreement will also provide an option for an additional purchase of up to a 22million doses, it said.

With six deals each so far, Britain and the United States are leading the global race to strike deals with drugmakers for vaccines as the pandemic continues to rage.

If the vaccines are proven to be safe and effective they could be delivered to the UK in the middle of next year.

The latest agreements bring the UK’s total number of doses secured to 362 million for the population of 66 million.

No vaccine has yet proven to work, but more than 20 candidates are in clinical trials.

It will run parallel to the Phase 3 trial investigating the single-dose programme.

J&J said it has also agreed to collaborate with the UK Government on a global Phase 3 trial to explore the two-dose regimen of its vaccine candidate.

Kate Bingham, chair of the Government’s vaccines task force, said: “The sooner we start the two-dose study of the Janssen vaccine the sooner we will know whether the vaccine can provide durable, long term protection against Covid-19 infection.

“It is also encouraging that Novavax’s recent clinical data shows their vaccine triggers an immune response greater than that in patients who have recovered from the disease.”

Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, said: “Ending the current Covid-19 pandemic will take a global effort, and this agreement is an important example of how we can begin to address this significant challenge through collaborative research.”

“The vaccine is based on technology used in its recently approved preventative Ebola vaccine designed to induce long-term immunity in individuals over one years old.