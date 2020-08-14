Health chiefs in the Yorkshire town have urged households to keep socially distancing as they struggle to get to grips with coronavirus.

Halifax currently has a higher infection rate than Leicester, the first area to be put under extended restrictions, and numbers are still soaring.

Health chiefs in the town warned restrictions had been lifted too soon as infection numbers continue to spiral. No area in Blackburn or Leicester has a higher rate of new positive coronavirus cases

Calderdale’s director of public health, Debs Harkins, issued a stark warning as she declared: “It is clear restrictions were lifted too quickly.”

A town in Yorkshire has been warned coronavirus is spreading faster than Leicester as a local lockdown looms.

Currently areas of Halifax have a higher infection rate than Leicester, Blackburn with Darwen or Luton, Yorkshire Live reports.

Parts of Calderdale face joining locked down towns as Ms Harkins begged residents to think of others.

And huge swathes of the north of England have already been plunged back into restrictions.

Councils in England have been gifted “lightning” lockdown powers to close shops and cancel events if infection rates are spiralling.

“In parts of Halifax particularly, the infection rates are amongst the very highest in the country.

She said: “When we look at the trends in confirmed cases in Calderdale, it’s clear that too many restrictions were lifted too quickly.

“Infection rates in Calderdale are currently increasing faster than in any other borough in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

“The situation can change rapidly, and at the time I’m writing this, there are no areas in Leicester, Blackburn with Darwen or Luton, where the infection rates are higher than those we can see in some parts of Halifax.

“Many of us will know people who are medically vulnerable to the serious effects of Covid-19 and will want to ensure that the infection rate remains low to protect them, as the national shielding programme ends and we prepare for the winter demands on health and care services.

“I’m asking for your help today to bring the infection rate down. This is important to us all for many reasons. We all want to get our freedoms back so we can visit family and friends outside our households.

“Many of us will be concerned about our children’s education and recognise that for them to be able to return to school we may need to make sacrifices in other parts of our lives.”