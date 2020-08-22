UK’s coronavirus R rate now above 1 as four regions of England see rise – Latest News

If the value of R is below one, it means the transmission of the killer virus is no longer high.

A total of four regions of the country have seen a rise in the reproduction rate in the past week.

The North West, South West, South East and London have all seen an increase in the reproduction rate, with the UK’s current R rate range believed to be between 0.9 and 1.1

An R number above 1 can lead very rapidly to exponential growth, although the figures are driven by local outbreaks, and scientists have said that the estimates are less reliable when overall incidence of the virus is low.

England’s R rate may have risen above the crucial 1 figure, the UK’s top scientists have warned.

In the North West, which is already dealing with increased lockdown restrictions, the infection rate continues to spiral.

The UK’s R rate has increased to somewhere between 0.9-1.1, up from last week’s range of 0.8 to 1.0

Meanwhile, the South West, London and South East have also seen slight increases.

The R value range has increased there from 0.8 – 1.1 last week to 0.9 – 1.1 today.

Experts have warned that while Covid cases are much lower than they were months ago, the R rate is more sensitive to the smallest outbreaks.

The South East’s R rate range was just below 1 last week – at 0.8 – 0.9, but Sage say this has now nudged up to 0.8 – 1.0.

London went up from 0.8 – 1.0 last week to 0.9 – 1.1 today, while the South West also went above the critical value and is between 0.8 – 1.1.

And the reality is the true rate is probably at the upper end of the estimations.

But Government advisers say the latest growth shows that the epidemic is somewhere between shrinking by 3% and growing by 1% a day.

The Government Office for Science said reiterated that scientific advisers did not have confidence that the R number was below 1 in England.

This measurement reflects how quickly the number of infections are changing day-by-day.

And experts say that the figures lag a few weeks behind the reality of the country’s current situation.

A spokesman said: “We have been seeing indications that these values may be increasing, with estimated ranges increasing slightly from previous publication”