UK’s happiness dropped in 2019 as experts claim Brits ‘didn’t want to spend money’

Happiness dropped in 2019 as experts claim Britons didn’t want to spend money on enjoyable things because of economic uncertainty.

In the months July to September, a time full of sunshine and holidays, Britons were less content than they were in the summer 2018.

A ‘significant’ change was also seen in life satisfaction levels from January to September, The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

Even though people have more money, and society is facing less unemployment, concerns about the economy appear to be rife.

Adults in the UK are worried about their job security, possibly as the result of high-profile companies packing up, such as Thomas Cook in July.

The figures come from the Government’s annual population survey, which captures data from 320,000 people across the nation.

Life satisfaction and ‘feeling that things done in life are worthwhile’ fell in the months January to September.

In the first part of 2019, people rated life satisfaction as 7.71 out of 10. It went down to 7.66 by the summer.

Similarly, ‘feeling that things done in life are worthwhile’ dropped from 7.89 to 7.86.

For the first time since data collection started in 2011, both measures were significantly lower in the summer of 2019 compared with previous summer.

Life satisfaction decreased by 0.7 per cent, while feelings that life were worthwhile reduced by 0.5 per cent.

They may seem like small percentages, but the ONS said: ‘It is the first significant change since early 2015 in what was a stable picture of life satisfaction in the UK.’

Happiness levels consistently lowered from January to September, from 7.55 to 7.52.

Anxiety remain heightened throughout the year – around 20 per cent of people report high levels.

The previous year saw its fair share of troublesome news – such as the looming Brexit deadline in October.

However, any consequences on our levels of happiness from Britain’s bustling politics late last year, including the general election in December, have not been published yet.

The ONS said there are many reasons why people may be less happy and satisfied.

Worries about job security and the economy have increased, which may cause a rippling effect on wellbeing.

Concerns about future employment prospects are the highest since March 2013, even though unemployment rates are considerably better.

And expectations about the general economy has steadily declined since 2014, and are the worst on record since 2011.

This is despite people having more money per household, with disposable money increasing by around 0.3 per cent per person.

Spending on things like cars, going out to eat or to the cinema slowed in the months July to September in 2019 compared to the same months in 2018.

A number of large firms – more than average – stopped trading in 2019, which may have given people a negative outlook on the economy as a whole.

Widespread media has covered business failures – including the sudden collapse Thomas Cook in July, displacing 21,000 employees.

Debenhams went into administration in April, and Boots and Marks & Spencer were among those who announced store closures.