Under Labour’s plan to coexist with Covid, vaccine volunteers would be kept on standby to relieve pressure on the NHS.

A STANDBY contingent of vaccine volunteers to relieve pressure on the NHS is part of Labour’s ten-point plan to deal with Covid.

In the event that a new variant emerges, a permanent ‘Jabs Army’ would be deployed nationwide on short notice.

Wes Streeting, the Shadow Health Secretary, is announcing the move after the success of The Sun’s long-running vaccination network.

Many of the 750,000 people who signed up in four days were not properly utilized, according to the party, due to barriers and bureaucracy.

In the event of future Covid variants and waning immunity, helpers would assist in the roll-out of any vaccine as well as the delivery of test kits to homes.

“Britain’s best is getting us through this pandemic,” Mr Streeting said.

“A Jabs Army can prepare the country for future infection waves.”

“I’m honored to be a part of The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign.”

“At every stage of the pandemic, the Conservative government’s approach was chaotic and indecisive.”

“We need to be prepared if we want to learn to live well with Covid.

“No one wants to be trapped in another lockdown.”

“Labour’s plan will put Britain in the lead and protect our lives, livelihoods, and liberties.”

In the coming days, Labour will also lay out their plan for dealing with the virus.

The announcement would also include working with businesses to ensure that there are enough Covid tests available for everyone who requires them.

Mr Streeting would also reverse the decision to sell off the UK’s Vaccine Manufacturing Centre in order to keep the facility producing vaccines in the future.