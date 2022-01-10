Under your ribs is a warning sign of liver cancer, as are 16 other symptoms.

Under your ribs, there’s a warning sign for liver cancer, as well as 16 other symptoms.

LIVER cancer manifests itself in a variety of ways, some of which can be misinterpreted as indigestion or a feeling of fullness.

Every year, approximately 6,100 people in the United Kingdom are diagnosed with the deadly disease, with the incidence increasing with age.

Liver cancer is the 18th most common cancer in the United Kingdom, making it relatively uncommon, with men being affected more than women.

People over the age of 55 account for nine out of ten cases, making age a significant risk factor.

Unfortunately, only 13% of patients with liver cancer survive for at least five years, with mortality rates increasing over the last three decades.

Obesity (23%) is the leading cause of liver cancer, followed by smoking (20%) and consuming alcoholic beverages (7%).

Read on to learn what to look for, as early detection means a better chance of a successful treatment.

According to the American Cancer Society, pain or a feeling of fullness beneath the ribs could be a sign of the deadly disease.

The sensation could be on the right side, due to an enlarged liver, or on the left side, due to an enlarged spleen as a result of liver cancer.

The liver, the body’s largest organ, is located on the right side of the rib cage beneath the lower part of the rib cage.

It can reach all the way to the nipple on the left side.

The pain is usually dull and nebulous.

Though it can be quite severe at times and cause a backache.

Liver cancer “can cause discomfort or pain in the upper part of the abdomen,” according to Guts UK.

Shoulder pain is also on the list, according to experts.

“Some patients may feel sick or feel unwell in general,” while “others may lose their appetite.”

Symptoms of indigestion, such as feeling full quickly after eating, even after a small meal, and a swollen stomach that is not related to eating, are other symptoms that affect digestion, according to the NHS.

In addition, liver cancer can cause jaundice, which is when the whites of the eyes and skin turn a yellowish color.

Another symptom is itchiness.

Urine and stool may be darker than usual.

Other key warning signs include a lump in the right side of the stomach, tiredness or low energy, and weight loss.

Fever, enlarged veins on the belly that can be seen through the skin, and abnormal bruising or bleeding, according to the American Cancer Society, are some of the other symptoms.

Cancer of the liver can manifest itself without causing any symptoms and…

