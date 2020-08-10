Understanding the Link Between Sleeping Positions and Hip Pain

Do you often wake up with a searing pain in your hips? In most cases, sleeping in a specific position isn’t the primary culprit behind your hip pain, but it can inevitably exacerbate the problem. Laying in your bed the wrong way for an extended period can put excessive pressure on your sore hips or throw them out of their natural alignment.

The pain can get worse when you snooze on a saggy mattress or one that doesn’t conform to the curves of your body. According to Bed Advisor, anyone who suffers from hip pain would do well by investing in a mattress specifically designed to support the hips and pillows that provide adequate support for the neck and spine.

If you’re tired of waking up in the middle of the night because your hip soreness flares up, then keep reading to learn what sleeping positions help reduce hip pain and what situations to avoid.

Sleep experts consider side sleeping to be the best position for chronic back and hip pain. The reason for this is that this position promotes natural spinal alignment, thereby exerting the least amount of pressure on the back, hips, and neck.

Of course, you should make sure that you sleep on the side of your right hip. Otherwise, you might build up pressure on your sore hip. This is also why sleep experts recommend investing a mattress for side sleepers.

If you’re the type who likes laying on your back while sleeping, then you’re in the clear as well. This sleep posture helps alleviate joint pain because weight is evenly distributed. No extra pressure is exerted on either side of your hips.

The problem, however, is that back sleeping can lead to tension in your lower back. If you experience this problem, try playing a pillow under your knees. This works wonders in maintaining the natural curve of your spine.

Are you a stomach sleeper? If you answered yes, then it might be time to call it quits finally. This is considered the worst sleeping position for people with hip pain. Laying on your belly for hours each night puts a ton of pressure on the front of your hips and back. You’re mainly messing up the natural alignment of your spine, so it’s no wonder why you suffer from chronic back and hip pain when sleeping on your stomach.

It could be challenging to adopt a new sleeping position, but it’s one of the best ways to bid goodbye to your hip pain. You can also try placing a flat pillow under your stomach if you’re stubborn. This helps a bit in improving spinal alignment. But for long term results, it’s still recommended to change the way you sleep.

Your sleeping position may not be the root cause of your hip pain, but it can contribute to the level of discomfort you’re feeling. It’s best to educate yourself about how different sleeping positions reduce or exacerbate hip pain so you can make the necessary adjustments. If you’re a side or back sleeper but still suffer from chronic pain, perhaps it’s time to examine the quality of your mattress and consider investing in one that promotes natural spinal alignment.