Unvaccinated pregnant women who contract Covid are more likely to have stillbirths, according to a new study.

After it was established that vaccines are safe for both mother and baby, pregnant women have been urged to come forward for their vaccinations on a regular basis.

The study involved 87,000 women between December 2020 and October 2021, so there won’t be many Omicron cases – which has been shown to be a milder strain than both the Delta and Alpha variants that preceded it.

Omicron is milder than other Covid strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Preterm births, stillbirths, and newborn deaths were all more common among women who had the virus 28 days or less before their due date, according to the study’s findings, which were published in Nature Medicine.

All of the women’s babies were unvaccinated against Covid and died as a result.

Because they didn’t have access to detailed clinical records for individual women, experts couldn’t say if Covid-19 caused the deaths or preterm births.

Due to a lack of evidence on the impact on pregnant women during the initial rollout of Covid jabs, pregnant women were told they couldn’t get them.

Many people were put off getting their vaccines as a result of this.

However, in December, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended that pregnant women be considered a clinical risk group for Covid-19 and that vaccines be given to them as soon as possible.

Vaccination uptake was found to be lower in pregnant women during the study period compared to women aged 18 to 44 in the general population.

In October 2021, only about a third of pregnant women who gave birth were fully vaccinated, indicating that more than 14 days had passed since a second vaccine, compared to 77% of the general female population aged 18 to 44.

The researchers looked at information on extended perinatal deaths, which are defined as…

