US Army begins screening new recruits for coronavirus that’s sickened one solider abroad

The US Army has begun screening all new recruits at four basic training centers around the country for coronavirus.

Recruits will undergo the screenings at Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; or Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

They will not be screened at one basic training center, Fort Knox in Kentucky, but no explanation was given as to why,

According to Army Gen Paul Funk, head of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, the enhanced health screenings will affect as many at 1,000 recruits per week.

That number will grow later this spring and summer because more soldier enlist in the service during these seasons.

‘We’re using prudent measures to ensure we are screening,’ Funk told a group of reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

Under the new process, recruits will be asked a series of questions, including about their travel history to various parts of Asia.

They’ll also be asked if they’ve been in contact with anyone who has the virus and whether they have had any symptoms, such as coughing, sore throat, stomach problems and muscle aches. Recruits will also have their temperatures taken.

If the soldiers answer ‘no’ to all the questions and don’t have a temperature higher than 99.4 degrees, they will be allowed to enter basic training.

If they say yes, exhibit symptoms or have a fever, medical personnel will separate them from the others and move them to health care facilities on the bases.

The Marine Corps said it has done some of the same things out of an abundance of caution to preserve the wellness of the force.

According to Marine Capt Christopher Harrison, preliminary screenings have been implemented for incoming recruits at the Marine Corps recruit depots.

The Navy said there have been no changes to its screening process yet, and the Air Force had no information on any changes.

As of Wednesday, no Army recruits have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes just a week after an American soldier stationed in South Korea and his wife both tested positive for the disease.

The 23-year-old is the first US service member to be infected and is currently in self quarantine at his off-base residence.

He was originally based in Camp Carroll in a town near the southeastern city of Daegu, where most of South Korea’s virus cases are clustered.

His wife was transported to a US military hospital where she’ll remain in isolation, according to a statement from United States Forces Korea.

Approximately 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea as deterrence against potential aggression from North Korea.

South Korea is the country with the most cases outside of China, with 5,621 people infected and around 35 deaths.

To control the spread of the virus, the new school term across of South Korea has been delayed by one week, and three weeks in Daegu.

In addition, the US and South Korean militaries have postponed upcoming joint exercises until at least June.