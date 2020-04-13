US biotech firm wants to test its pneumonia treatment in COVID-19 patients

A New Jersey biotech firm believes its drug could help save the lives of the sickest coronavirus patients.

BioAegis Therapeutics has been testing a protein called gelsolin to treat pneumonia.

Gelsolin exists naturally in the human body and helps to combat inflammation like that seen in critically ill and dying coronavirus patients.

In early stages, their IV treatment has helped pneumonia patients recover, and scientists at the small firm think that deteriorating COVID-19 patients could benefit from the drug with relatively little risk.

COVID-19 is far more dangerous than others in the coronavirus family – variations that cause the common cold – because it gets into the deep reaches of the lungs and trigger pneumonia.

Severe coronaviruses like SARS, MERS and COVID-19 ‘have a protein which sticks out of their surface and bind to a human protein in the lung’ BioAegis chief medical officer Dr Mark DiNubile explained in a KYW Radio interview.

‘So now, instead of being a nuisance cold or mild flu-like illness…they’re able to penetrate into the lung and there they can cause a very brisk, injurious sometimes inflammatory response that hurts the host.’

Inflammation from pneumonia can be life-threatening. That same inflammatory response helps deliver immune cells to the site of an infection to fight it, but that can overwhelm the lung and damage the tissue and functioning of the lung.

It’s severe pneumonia inflammation from COVID-19 that turns the infection so deadly without drugs to combat the virus.

The human body is naturally equipped with a number of weapons to fight inflammation.

One of those is gelsolin, a protein involved in the immune response.

But gelsolin gets depleted when the body faces an onslaught of trauma or infection.

That’s where BioAegis’s therapeutic comes in. Dr DiNubile has been studying gelsolin for much of his life and, with the biotech firm, is developing a lab-made version of the protein that he thinks can help combat the destruction COVID-19 does to the lungs.

‘Gelsolin…seems to modulate inflammation,’ said Dr DiNubile.

‘It leaves the blood stream and goes to the site of the infection and debrides the injury.

‘When cells are injured, as [they are] in pneumonia, they rupture their guts, their intercellular contents. [Gelsolin] comes in and cleans that up and it encourages inflammation, but once the debris is cleared up, it’s able to bind to [inflammatory cells] and decrease them.’

The protein is involved the inflammation increase that floods the infection site with white blood cells, but it also helps to sweep up the excess inflammation left over, which can cause secondary injuries to a tissue – in this case, the lungs.

‘It’s able to put a cap on inflammation, which is sometimes excessive in coronavirus [patients], and that’s why we think patients get so sick and die,’ said Dr DiNubile.

In prior studies, a surge in gelsolin has been documented in patients who had lung infection or trauma, in the immediate aftermath, but it quickly gets depleted, and levels of the protein fall low.

These patients tend to develop complications hours and days later.

When DiNubile and his team tested their gelsolin drug in animals, the boost to the protein helped them to recover more quickly and fully.

They then tested it in a small sample of people with mild pneumonia from a variety of infections.

‘We didn’t actually expect to see a benefit,’ because these patients typically recover well with just supportive care, unlike some coronavirus patients, Dr DiNubile said.

But, they did.

And then coronavirus emerged, and it seemed to Dr DiNubile like a perfect fit for gelsolin.

The drug is not specifically made to target coroanvirus, and in fact doesn’t aim to attack the virus itself, but instead, its most damaging symptoms.

‘It’s the same rationale for trials for hydroxychloroquine, because it modulates inflammation, not because it has a strong antiviral effect,’ Dr DiNubile explains.

An upside of gelsolin is that it’s a recreation of a protein already circulating in the human body, so it’s likely to be safe.

But the downside is that BioAegis is a small company with limited funding. Dr DiNubile says the drug can be produced relatively quickly and efficiently, but it doesn’t have a large stockpile of the IV treatment at the ready.

BioAegis has applied to the FDA for rapid authorization to begin a clinical trial of its treatment for COVID-19 patients that are on or nearly to the point of needing ventilators.