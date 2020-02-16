US confirms 13th American with coronavirus

A thirteenth American has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus infection spreading around the globe, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials said Tuesday.

The patient, of undisclosed sex and age, was under federal quarantine in California after returning from travel in Wuhan, China.

Their diagnosis comes after a series of awkward fumbles between the CDC and local health officials.

According to a statement issued Monday by the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), the newly-confirmed patient was one of four taken from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar with suspicious symptoms last week.

On Sunday, the CDC said its testing revealed the passengers were all negative and sent them back to Miramar.

Then, Monday, the CDC told UCSD that one patient did, in fact, have coronavirus, after further testing.

So the confirmed patient was transported back to the hospital once more to be put in isolation, along with another patient who had begun to show possible symptoms.

Now, both patients’ symptoms remain ‘mild’ and they are in isolation while the staff there awaits the results of the CDC’s test on the second potential patient.

It comes as the first 195 Americans evacuated from the city, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, were set to be released from federal quarantine on March Air Base in California on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chinese officials confirmed that the Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, had had its deadliest day since the outbreak began. More than 100 people had died there, pushing the worldwide total past 1,000.

On top of declaring the coronavirus outbreak public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on January 30, thee World Health Organization Tuesday said the outbreak stemming from China poses ‘a very grave threat to the rest of the world.’

The outbreak has now reached at least 24 countries outside China and three territories outside the mainland of the origin nation.

In an effort to contain the outbreak, which continues to creep toward pandemic status, Wuhan has been on lockdown since January 23.

American authorities have rerouted all flights from China through 11 airports, where passengers are now screened for a history of travel to the Hubei province, where the outbreak began, ostensibly at a Wuhan seafood and game market, and symptoms.

Anyone who has traveled to Wuhan within the past two weeks is placed under a federally mandated quarantine for 14 days – what scientists consider the outside bound of the virus’s incubation period.

People who have traveled to China within the past two weeks are subject to a self-isolation quarantine in their own homes for the same period of time.

And for the time being, foreign nationals who have been in China in the past two weeks are barred from entering the US.

US travel restrictions went into effect on Sunday, February 2.

During the two weeks on either side of the restrictions, the State Department scheduled five flights to evacuate American diplomats and private citizens from Wuhan.

Those planes have now all returned to the US and their 800-some passengers are being held in quarantines in California, Texas and Nebraska.

It’s now been two weeks since the first plane arrived in California.

As of Tuesday, those first 195 quarantined passengers were set to be released from March Air Base.

Two children were, at various points, transported from quarantine to hospitals with fevers, but they and all other passengers from that first flight have tested negative for coronavirus.

However, in Japan, another 23 Americans quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have are among the 136 on board to test positive for coronavirus.

In Wuhan, the first American there was reported dead over the weekend.