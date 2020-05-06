US launches study of 2,000 families to find out how many kids really have coronavirus

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Monday it has started enrolling participants in a study to find out the infection rate of COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, in children and their families in the United States.

US researchers are recruiting 2,000 American families – inclusive of 6,000 children for the study.

So far, most data suggests a low infection rate among children, but experts suspect many may develop only mild symptoms, or none at all, making them hard to detect.

The government-funded study, which will be conducted completely remotely, looks to determine how many children infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, develop symptoms of the disease.

And the NIH will investigate scientists’ suspicions that even though they never become ill, children could spread coronavirus to their olde family members.

The study also intends to suss out whether there are differences in the rates of infection between children who have asthma or other allergic conditions and children who do not.

‘One interesting feature of this novel coronavirus pandemic is that very few children have become sick with COVID-19 compared to adults,’ said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said the study will determine if this is because children are resistant to the infection, or because they are infected but do not develop symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) data, only 18,722 people under the age of 18 in the US have confirmed cases of coronavirus (granted, the agency’s database lags sorely behind other trackers, like 1point3acres, which counts nearly 1.8 million total US infections, while CDC lists just . 863,354).

Early data out of China found that children ages nine and under accounted for less than one percent of infections, and none of them had died.

Since, a handful of children’s deaths have been reported, including three confirmed last month by the CDC.

These low infections rates among kids have raised a number of important questions, about whether children are getting infected at all or just having mild symptoms, whether they may be silent spreaders of the disease, and whether younger generations may have some natural immunity to the SARS-CoV-2.

The scientist leading the NIH study thinks some degree of selection bias may be at play, too.

‘So far, data on the extent of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the US population have been limited to people who physically interact with the healthcare system: those who are tested – especially those who test positive – and those with severe disease,’ said Dr Tina Hartert, a professor of asthma, environmental sciences and translational research at Vanderbilt University.

‘These data provide real-time guidance in a setting of limited test availability, but they don’t enable us to understand the full extent of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the entire population.

‘The HEROS study will help fill this knowledge gap and inform public health interventions.’

The study, called Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-CoV-2, or HEROS, will enroll 6,000 people from 2,000 families already participating in NIH-funded pediatric research studies in 11 cities, the agency said.

In general, children and schools are ripe breeding grounds for infectious diseases.

Kids aren’t as conscientious about hand hygiene as their adult counterparts, and curious children are more likely to be touching as much around them as possible.

For this reason, school-age children are significant drivers of flu every season.

The same may be true of some coronaviruses that cause the common cold.

However, new research out of Australia suggests that children are not primary drivers of the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers in New South Wales found that out of 18 children diagnosed with coronavirus across 15 schools there, only two cases resulted in transmission of the disease to someone else – despite the kids’ collective 881 close contacts.

The NIH scientists hope that their study will provide clarity as to whether rates of transmission stemming from American school children are similarly low.