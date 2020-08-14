US Rejects Russia’s Vaccine Sputnik V; These Two Countries Say Otherwise

Russian government’s COVID-19 vaccine called ‘Sputnik V’ has now stolen the attention of most countries. This came after the vaccine said to completed all the required phases to be identified as an effective medicine. Though it rings to the ears of all health agencies, the United States has a different mindset. They bashed the ‘Sputnik V’ and told that even monkeys could not be injected with the Russian vaccine.

As first reported via CNN, Russia offered to help in the USA to get doses of the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine. They even suggested helping the U.S. Operation Warp Speed (OWS) to effectively make the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, U.S. health officials refuse the offer. CNN was told that America called off the plan saying, “U.S. is not currently open.”

Another unidentified U.S. health official said that “There’s no way in hell the U.S. tries this [Sputnik V] on monkeys, let alone people.”

America thinks that Russia’s vaccine is not highly credible since the issues of Sputnik V’s lack of proper tests.

President Donald Trump already knew about the vaccine, but no comments from his side. The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany even slightly mocked the Russian vaccine, saying the American vaccine faces more ‘rigorous’ clinical trial tests.

Tech Times reported that ‘Sputnik V’ has only tested 38 people within 42 days of research. After this process, the research concludes that the vaccine was able to pass all the required critical medical tests of Russia. It was not confirmed what the Russian drug is really all about.

“There is a general sense of mistrust of Russia on the American side, and we believe that technologies — including vaccine, testing, and treatments — are not being adopted in the U.S. because of that mistrust,” one senior Russian official told CNN.

Vietnam and The Philippines show interest in Sputnik V

CNN Philippines said that The Philippines is one of the leading partners of Russia in spreading the Sputnik V vaccine.

Over 1,000 Filipinos are now signed up for clinical trials of the vaccine. Even The Phillippines President Rodrigo Duterte may be injected with the vaccine in May 2021.

Another country that is now buying the Russian vaccine was Vietnam. Reuters reported that the country is now registered to buy the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine. And, at the same time, develop their own vaccine.

ALSO READ: Experts Say Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine is ‘Scary’, But Some Countries Already Pre-Ordered A Billion Doses

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho