Usain Bolt tests positive for Covid-19 days after Raheem Sterling attends same party – Latest News

He has posted a video from his bed, while isolating to be safe, on social media saying: “Good morning everybody, I was waking up and like everybody else, check social media saw that social media is saying I’m confirmed to have COVID-19.

Reports claims the former sprinter received a positive result from a test on Sunday, but those suggestions were premature.

“I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself.

Usain Bolt has clarified he is awaiting results from a test for Covid-19 just days after attended the same party as Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling.

“Until then talk to all my friends and if they came into contact with me you should just to be safe quarantine by yourself and just to take it easy and just to let people know to be safe out there.”

“I did a test on Saturday to leave because I work. I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in and stay here for all my friends and also having no symptoms.

Local media were concerned before the party about the lack of face masks in use, though it is unclear if PPE was used or social distancing measures were kept to.

Party attendees will now have to undergo tests and self-isolate themselves.

Bolt celebrated his 34th birthday with a surprise party last week, which was attended by the likes of Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

Jamaica has confirmed a current total of 1,413 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on the island which boasts a population of around 3 million.

In a chat with Wide World of Sports, Bolt said: “I think I didn’t get a fair chance.

But the eight-time Olympic gold medallist insists he wasn’t given a fair shot in Australia.

Bolt took part in an unsuccessful trial with Central Coast Mariners after training with Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

”I didn’t do it how I wanted to do it, but it’s something I think I would’ve been good at.

“I do think about it sometimes that it didn’t work out the way that I wanted it to, because football is something that I love.

“The fact that it didn’t work out I do think about it, but as I said, it’s one of those things you’ve got to move past.”

“But it’s just one of those things you miss out on and just have to move on.