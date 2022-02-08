Using bourbon biscuits, make a one-minute chocolate mugcake.

Using bourbon biscuits, make a 1-minute chocolate mugcake.

Only two ingredients are needed for this quick microwave recipe.

Many of us enjoy making a variety of dishes in our kitchens, from pancake cereal to dalgona coffee.

Flatbread cooked in a frying pan and jam doughnuts made with sliced bread are two of the more inventive recipes we’ve come across.

Instagram baker @cakeontherun’s latest creation is just as quirky, quick, and surprisingly easy to make.

In fact, anyone, including children, can make it.

To make the delectable mugcake, all you need is half a pack of bourbon biscuits and one egg.

It takes one minute to cook in the microwave in a mug and is ideal for when you have a chocolate cake craving but don’t want to make a large cake for yourself.

The following are the ingredients:

Apparatus: