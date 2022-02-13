Using cutting-edge regenerative medicine, scientists are assisting hearts in self-healing.

Using cutting-edge regenerative medicine, pioneering scientists are assisting hearts in self-healing.

Most of us can get over a broken heart with a good cry, a big tub of ice cream, and the support of our friends and family.

Heart failure is a different story, and ice cream won’t help in that case.

But there is reason to be optimistic this Valentine’s Day for the nearly million of us who suffer from the disease.

Scientists are developing a number of novel approaches, including using groundbreaking regenerative medicine to assist hearts in self-healing.

This could be fantastic news for the country’s 920,000 people who suffer from heart failure and experience symptoms such as breathlessness, tiredness, dizziness, and extreme exhaustion after exercise.

A heart attack, high blood pressure, or inherited conditions are the most common causes of heart failure.

When a section of the heart is damaged, it struggles to pump blood around the body.

Anyone can be affected, but men over 65 are particularly vulnerable.

The British Heart Foundation is now attempting to raise £3 million in order for researchers to “push the boundaries of medicine” by discovering ways to teach the heart to repair itself.

“Unlocking these secrets could help heal hearts and transform the outcomes for people suffering from devastating heart failure,” says Professor Metin Avkiran, the foundation’s associate medical director.

And with the help of mice, zebrafish, and a little cloning, they plan to repair our damaged hearts.

Scientists are growing new heart cells and tissue from scratch in futuristic labs across the country.

Professor Stefan Hoppler and his team at the University of Aberdeen are using stem cells to grow heart muscle cells, with a focus on a protein called ­troponin T, which aids in the contraction and relaxation of the heart.

They’re using the cells to mimic how heart muscle develops in the womb, with the hope that lab-grown versions will one day improve heart attack recovery.

Professor Sanjay Sinha of Cambridge University is using stem cells to grow actual beating heart tissue in the hopes of helping more people with heart failure live longer and healthier lives.

The ground-breaking technology could one day be used to encourage the organ to repair itself by applying it to damaged areas of the organ.

Dr. Mairi Brittan of the University of Edinburgh is researching “clone cells,” or endothelial cells, which are found on the inside of blood vessels.

These are copies of cells that migrate to areas where oxygen is scarce and then form new blood and lymphatic vessels.

Dr. Brittan and the rest of the team…

