“Vaccine stoppers against the infection already exist”

There are many unanswered questions about the corona virus. Scientists worldwide are researching new tests, drugs and vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. An expert explains which approaches are available and how reliable the tests are.

The rheumatologist and immunologist Prof. Dr. Andreas Radbruch is currently a sought-after man. After already in Podcast “Soundtrack Knowledge” was a guest, speaks in an interview with t-online.de about vaccine development, possible immunity in those who have recovered and the advantages and disadvantages of the individual test procedures.

t-online.de: Prof. Radbruch, when do you expect a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2?

Prof. Radbruch: There are already vaccines against the new corona virus. The first are already in the first clinical test phases – at least 50 different products are rolling towards us. So the problem is not the vaccine itself, but its testing. You have to make sure that – unlike the virus – it doesn’t make you sick and still immunizes everyone. With SARS-CoV-2, we don’t even know how long the immune protection lasts. However, the right vaccine should protect us from it for a long time and this must be thoroughly clinically tested. Vaccine development used to take several years, today we can count on the fact that within one year we actually have substances that are approved and work.

Prof. Dr. Andreas Radbruch is Scientific Director at the German Rheumatism Research Center and President of the European Federation of Immunological Societies. (Source: Gero Breloer)

There is currently a controversial discussion among scientists about loosening contact blocks. For example, the virologist Alexander Kekulé said in the daily news on April 4: “We cannot shutdown until we have a vaccine.” How do you assess the current situation?

Here the question arises, what exactly is a shutdown. I think the term “shutdown” is a whole range of different measures. Which measures are needed to bring the infection rate primarily from the exponential rate to a linear rate and which measures can be loosened or even removed from this point of view – this is a difficult question. I think that politicians and scientists will have to hold a lot of talks in order to slowly return to a somewhat more normal state.

In this context, herd immunity is often talked about. Do you see the time for it, or do we need a better supply of protective material to the health system?

Mr Kekulé said that it was necessary to gradually build up herd immunity – I think that is a bold assertion. It is not entirely clear to me how one can gradually build up such herd immunity with scientific advice. There will be more and more people infected and recovered by themselves – as long as the infection rate is not brought to zero or a vaccine is available. When easing the measures, two aspects should not be forgotten: first, that the health system must function by protecting employees as best as possible, and second, that especially the risk groups – i.e. the elderly and those with previous illnesses – are protected.

Is our healthcare system ready for the peak of the corona crisis?

Our healthcare system is very well positioned to cope with the situation – apart from the fact that a lot of protective material is no longer manufactured in Germany for price reasons and there are bottlenecks. But that has now been recognized and will change direction there.

I think it would be a bit cynical to expose people at risk to possible infections – consciously or unconsciously. No matter how well the health system is set up, after all, patients also die with us.

How do you assess the chances of successful treatment with existing medications that have not yet been developed specifically for the coronavirus?

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is not fundamentally different from many other viruses – including other coronaviruses. There are a number of medications that disrupt the way other viruses live so that the infection is contained. So it is very sensible to test these drugs now to see if they also work against SARS-CoV-2. However, to my knowledge, there are currently no well-controlled studies on this. What medication with Covid-19 time really has to work.

Smaller studies have found evidence that Covid-19 patients treated with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine recover more quickly from the typical symptoms. How do you rate the chances of this product, but also the risks – for example from side effects – in connection with Covid-19?

Hydroxy-chloroquine works as follows: It interferes with the breakdown of the blood pigment hemoglobin and causes the malaria– Pathogens die because they need the blood pigment. However, it has been found to have a side effect: it interferes with the multiplication of cells and their ability to absorb particles. This medication is therefore particularly tricky. It is not only used for malaria, it also has an effect on rheumatic diseases. The agent is currently being tested for Covid 19 disease. So far, however, no well-founded data are available. The studies that are sometimes cited are not meaningful enough. It is not yet scientifically possible to say that it works. Unfortunately.

Is there any knowledge about how the use of immunosuppressive drugs, for example for the treatment of rheumatism, affects an infection with SARS-CoV-2?

Studies are underway to determine whether rheumatism medication suppresses certain aspects of the immune system in Covid-19. That is, whether this means responding to that Corona virus inhibit. It is still completely unclear. But one thing can already be said from a rheumatological point of view: stopping medication by the patients themselves is nonsensical. Because if the rheumatism returns and there is a corona infection, the treatment becomes much more difficult. The rheumatism patients would have to take very strong immunosuppressants, which would be bad for their state of health – and nobody wants that. Patients are therefore advised not to interrupt their therapies and to stop taking the medication themselves. If you have any questions about this, you should speak to your rheumatologist.

What protective measures do you recommend for rheumatics and patients with other autoimmune diseases with regard to SARS-CoV-2?

Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatism, multiple sclerosis or chronic intestinal inflammation affects a lot of people. About five to ten percent of the population suffer from it. They are also among the diseases that many only develop at an advanced age. Due to their suppressed immune system, these patients belong to the risk groups of a Covid 19 disease. The general protective measures that apply to both healthy and high-risk patients should be followed. This includes limited contact and strict adherence to hygiene rules – i.e. washing hands and keeping a distance from other people.

What do you expect from the therapeutic approach of passive immunization with antibodies from the blood of recovered people?

Passive immunization – that is, protection by antibodies from animals or other people – is a very old principle. It works very well, but only for a certain time. Because antibodies are proteins that disappear from the blood of the vaccinated within weeks. For this time, however, they offer astonishingly good passive protection. Passive immunization is very useful for people who are at high risk. Ultimately, this is a 1-to-1 situation, you have to give relatively many antibodies so that the person is also protected. You cannot protect many other people with the serum of a donor.

Today we are in a situation where we can develop the next generation of passive immunization: by synthetically producing therapeutic antibodies. That would be passive immunization 2.0. The genetic information for such antibodies is obtained from the blood of those who have recovered. In some diseases, this is already happening and antibodies are being produced in large quantities using technology. Therapeutic antibodies have been used in rheumatology for more than 20 years.

Passive immunization has a certain advantage over virus vaccines: the antibodies used always consist of human proteins. The approval procedures are therefore not as complex as with active vaccines that contain virus components.

How do you rate the different test procedures on SARS-CoV-2? In your opinion, does a rapid test produce a reliable result?

When testing, you always have to consider what you want to test. The normal diagnostic test that was developed at the Charité in Berlin is based on multiplying the genetic material of the virus in a so-called polymerase chain reaction so that it can ultimately be seen. The test therefore detects the virus. This takes a certain amount of time and you need a special laboratory for it. But it is a very reliable test that can detect even the slightest trace of the virus.



Covid-19 test: A blood test could also find antibodies. (Source: Future Image / imago images)

The antibody test, on the other hand, shows how humans react to the virus. You have to be careful that the antibodies are specific and actually originate from the infection. The advantage here is that you can also demonstrate some protection with the antibodies. The disadvantage is that the antibodies only appear in a late phase of the infection – after about a week or two.

The various rapid tests can detect both the virus and antibodies. There are rapid tests that work like a pregnancy test. The problem with these rapid tests is that very few have been tested for their reliability so far. That is, how often they are wrong and deliver false positive and false negative results. So far, there does not seem to be a quick test for private use. They should be able to be carried out in every doctor’s office, but not by private individuals. The path to a rapid test – which can be used like a pregnancy test – is therefore still a long one.

When can we estimate at the earliest how long immunity remains with those who have recovered?

In principle, an immune reaction is very violent in the first few weeks. Antibodies are formed that are still detectable in the blood for another half to a maximum of one year. Unless an immunological memory is formed. This presupposes that different types of lymphocytes work together – T and B lymphocytes – and then there are so-called memory cells that sit in different organs like the lungs or bone marrow for years. When the virus returns, the antibodies and these cells can react immediately.

After a year at the earliest, you will find out how many of those who have recovered actually have longer-lasting immunity. This can last a lifetime – such as measles. Those who developed measles as a child or were vaccinated against the pathogen are still immune to it thirty years later. Whether this is the case with SARS-CoV-2 can be estimated at the earliest in a year. That is exactly the challenge for the development of vaccines. As far as possible, we need a vaccine that only needs to be administered once and then already produces immunity that lasts for a long time and does not have to be repeated every year.

Thank you for the interview, Prof. Radbruch!