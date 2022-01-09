Vegan All-Stars is a menu created by Brewdog in collaboration with plant-based food companies.

Vegan All-Stars is a menu created by Brewdog in collaboration with plant-based food brands.

Throughout January, the 2-4-1 Vegan Mondays promotion will be extended to every day, allowing customers to stock up on a variety of vegan and vegetarian options.

With its exclusive Vegan All Stars menu, brewer and pub BrewDog is teaming up with plant-based powerhouses to bring customers an epic line-up of delectable dishes.

BrewDog’s core 50% veggie menu, which includes Biff’s, THIS, Temple of Seitan, Beyond Meat, and Moving Mountains, is ideal for vegans, flexis, and those on a new year’s health kick.

BrewDog and Beyond Burger, Biff’s Double Cheeseburger, Temple of Seitan BBQ Wings, Loaded Skins, and This Isn’t Chicken Gravy Cheese Fries are among the mouthwatering menu items available for the entire month.

Customers will be able to order from the Vegan All Stars menu and have it delivered to their homes if there are any additional Covid-19 restrictions.

Throughout January, BrewDog’s 2-4-1 Vegan Mondays will be extended to every single day, allowing customers to get great vegan and veggie items like BBQ wings, double cheeseburgers, and loaded potato skins for less.

The Vegan All Star menu is part of the company’s larger commitment to the environment.

BrewDog became the first brewery in the world to achieve carbon neutral status in 2020.

Customers can sign up in advance for the offer on the Brewdog website at https:bit.lyvegmain and receive a single use voucher for 2-4-1 vegan and veggie mains, redeemable on any day of the week.

BrewDog is also bringing back its popular ‘All You Can Drink Jan’ deal, which gives patrons unlimited refills of BrewDog AF beer on tap.

Simply buy a pint of any Headliner AF and get unlimited refills for the rest of your visit.

“To start the new year off right, BrewDog is bringing together plant-based legends to create a month-long menu that will satisfy vegan foodies and meat-lovers alike, as well as expanding our 2-4-1 Vegan Mondays special to every day,” said James Brown, managing director at BrewDog.

“As a carbon-negative brewery, we’re ecstatic to be able to offer our fans an exclusive menu this January that has a positive environmental impact.”

Visit InYourArea for more local stories.