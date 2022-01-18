Vegan Pale Ale is a collaboration between BrewDog and a plant-based grocery store.

Both Scottish brands worked together to create a one-of-a-kind 5.5 percent pale ale to introduce craft beer drinkers to the plant-based retailer.

As part of a new collaboration between two innovative brands, tens of thousands of beer drinkers will be introduced to an online vegan grocery service.

BrewDog has collaborated with The Vegan Kind to create a new pale ale, which will be shipped to subscribers of the Scottish brewer’s BrewDog and Friends subscription service next month.

BrewDog and The Vegan Kind collaborated on the new beer, which comes in 330ml cans.

It will celebrate Veganuary by introducing the plant-based online retailer to BrewDog’s legions of craft beer fans.

The Vegan Kind is a subscription box service and an online supermarket that sells over 5,000 vegan cheeses, plant-based meats, and cruelty-free cosmetics.

For The Vegan Kind, the two Scottish breweries collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind 5.5 percent pale ale.

Sultana and Columbus hops are combined with Vienna malts to create a pale ale with citrus, pineapple, and pine flavors.

“Together with The Vegan Kind, we’ve conjured a 5.5percent pale ale that nods to the celebrated West Coast style,” BrewDog says in the tasting notes.

Baskets of ripe pineapple, bright citrus notes, and hints of pine add to the lively bitterness.”

Scott and Karris McCulloch, husband and wife, founded The Vegan Kind in Glasgow in 2013.

It now employs more than 60 people in a 30,000-square-foot facility in Glasgow.

“I’ve been a huge fan of BrewDog for several years and regularly enjoy their beers, so it’s fantastic to launch this collaboration between them and The Vegan Kind,” said Scott McCulloch, CEO.

“We know the BrewDog community is passionate about our planet and making carbon-conscious food and beverage choices, so we’re very excited to collaborate.”

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.