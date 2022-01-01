Veganuary: How to Save Money on a Plant-Based Month

Veganuary: How to Save Money While Preparing for a Plant-Based Month

Top shopping tips for a meat-free diet, as well as what to avoid spending money on.

So you’ve made the decision to participate in Veganuary this year.

It’s a fantastic idea because you get to learn more about the diet, help the environment, and reap some of the health benefits.

However, if you’re a full-time carnivore, it can be an intimidating prospect.

Is it true that you can’t eat meat or dairy for the entire month?

Veganuary, like many other New Year’s resolutions, can be difficult to stick to if you aren’t prepared.

Making sure your fridge and cupboards are stocked with all the essentials is the best way to set yourself up for success, but you don’t want to have to spend a lot of money to do so.

These are some things to remember when making a shopping list for Veganuary…

Pistachios

You could be completely stumped when the munchies strike at 4 p.m.

What can you eat that is both plant-based and not completely boring? We recommend buying nuts in bulk to avoid spending a lot of money on fancy vegan cereal bars or energy balls.

A handful of these will keep you going for the rest of the day, and they’re delicious and filling.

Butter that’s vegan

If you’re new to veganism, we wouldn’t recommend starting with plant-based baking because it’s difficult and you might be disappointed with the results.

Invest in a good butter substitute, such as a sunflower or olive oil spread.

We’d argue that the difference between that and regular butter isn’t discernible, especially when slathered on a sandwich.

Yogurt that is vegan

Vegan yoghurt is in the same boat.

It’s great on granola and in curries; you don’t have to think about it; simply use it like dairy yoghurt.

Fruit and vegetables that have been freshly picked

Veganuary or not, this one almost goes without saying and should be a part of your shop regardless.

To reduce your carbon footprint, choose seasonal fruit and vegetables, and don’t be afraid to buy a lot – you might find you need to eat more now that you’re not eating meat.

Supplementing with beans, grains, and pulses is also a good idea.

Chickpeas and lentils will help.

