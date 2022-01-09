Veganuary is celebrated at Frankie and Benny’s with delicious vegan dishes.

Exciting mains and a decadent dessert are among the new vegan dishes on Frankie and Benny’s menu.

If you were on the fence about trying Veganuary, perhaps news of exciting vegan dishes being added to one of the UK’s most popular restaurants will persuade you to join the green train.

To commemorate Veganuary, Frankie and Benny’s has unveiled four brand-new vegan dishes, which are now available in restaurants across the UK.

You might think that vegans can’t eat pizza.

The Plantball Marinara Pizza, on the other hand, is made with vegan mozzarella.

Bite into flavorful vegan chunks tossed in Napoletana tomato sauce and topped with fragrant basil.

If you’re craving a hotdog, you’ll want to get your hands on the Vegan Dog.

This succulent plant-based hotdog is served in a soft glazed roll with crispy fried onions on top.

With the usual additions of gherkins, chillies, BBQ sauce, skin-on fries, and vegan mayo, you’d never guess this dish is vegan.

Comfort food will go over well in this cold weather.

Vegan Mac ‘n’ Cheese features perfectly cooked pasta in a vegan Cheddar sauce and a smoky, delicately spiced tomato sauce on top.

Even the sweet-toothed foodie will find something to their liking.

Take a fork to the Vegan Speculoos Hot Cookie Dough.

Honeycomb nuggets, banana chocolate sauce, and vegan choc-chip ice cream are all on the menu.

Frankie and Benny’s already extensive vegan menu now includes these four new additions.

This includes dishes like Vegan Fry Up with scrambled tofu and smashed avocado, as well as the Viva La Vegan Stacker Burger, which features a vegan quarter-pounder drizzled in red chili dressing.

Veganuary’s popularity continues to grow this year as more people consider a plant-based diet as a resolution for the new year.

Veganuary had over 500,000 sign-ups in 2021, and the Veganuary hashtag (hashtag) on Instagram had over 1.5 million posts.

Veganuary is a great way to test the plant-based waters, whether you’re looking to try a meat-free diet, reduce your carbon footprint, or reduce your meat intake.

“Frankie and Benny’s has been supporting Veganuary since 2016, with all of our restaurants and employees taking pride in ensuring our guests can enjoy a vegan experience,” said Jon Knight, Managing Director of the leisure and concessions business.

