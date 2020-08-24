‘Very worrying’ coronavirus outbreak at popular nudist resort in France – Latest News

The Cap d’Agde resort in the Herault region, which is a very popular destination for naturists, saw 38 positive tests on Monday and another 57 on Wednesday last week.

Approximately 100 naked holidaymakers have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Cap d-Agde resort on the Mediterranean coast of France as the country grapples with a second wave

The rate of infection is currently four times higher among naturists in the resort than in the village itself, the local health authority said.

There’s been a “very worrying” outbreak of coronavirus at a naturist resort in France.

Another 50 holidaymakers had tested positive after returning home.

Almost 4,900 new coronavirus cases were reported over 24 hours, it was announced on Sunday, the country’s highest figure since May.

France is among several European countries experiencing an upswing in cases after seeming to get infection rates under control.

More testing results are expected next week. The authority said the outbreak is “very worrying”, and an alert has been issued over the resort.

France is testing more people than before — up to 700,000 a week — so there will be more positive cases, but the infection rate has doubled since the end of July.

Officials say the virus is now mostly circulating in major cities among the young, who typically do not have serious symptoms.

France has more than 280,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, and 30,518 deaths, the third-highest toll in Europe after the UK and Italy.

French health minister Olivier Veran has insisted the country will not have to do a second nationwide lockdown.

Spain, Germany and Italy have also recorded their highest numbers of cases since late April or May.

The UK recently added France, Austria, Croatia, Malta and the Netherlands to its list of travel destinations requiring two weeks of self-isolation upon return.

Italy registered 845 new cases last Thursday, its highest figure for three months.

Boris Johnson has said “ruthlessness” will be necessary to prevent coronavirus from spiking again in the UK as it seems to be doing in Europe.