Viewers moved to tears as Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan read out healthcare workers killed by Covid

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Good Morning Britain viewers were brought to tears today when hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid paid tribute to more than 100 healthcare staff who died with coronavirus.

The ITV programme displayed pictures of the scores of NHS and social care staff who put themselves at risk and paid the ultimate price fighting the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

Piers and Susanna took five minutes out of today’s show to read the names of those healthcare workers who died with the virus – and thanked them all for their commitment.

It comes after the Prime Minister yesterday joined the nation in a minute’s silence to honour those who have lost their lives while battling the pandemic.

Paying tribute to healthcare workers today, Susannah Reid said: ‘Yesterday the nation fell silent at 11am and this morning we want to pay tribute to everyone on the frontline working across the NHS and social care sector who have lost their lives.’

Piers Morgan added: ‘At least 105 people confirmed by the Press Association are known to have died in the NHS and social care from coronavirus, and we’d like to give each and every one of them their name, and what they did for their country.’

After reading out a list of names of healthcare workers – which included nurses, care home workers, NHS 111 staff and doctors – Piers added: ‘105 people have given their lives on the frontline of this war against coronavirus in the NHS and social care, and we owe them all a huge debt of gratitude.’

GMB viewers voiced their support for the tribute, with many revealing they had been brought to tears thinking about the sacrifices made by crucial healthcare workers.

One posted on Twitter: ‘Thank you. They were people, not just numbers.’

Another said: ‘So nice to see respect paid to these dedicated people. Names put to all the faces. Thank you.’

Viewers said how grateful they were for the workers’ service.

One said: ‘I’m in tears watching this. Thank you for naming all the NHS staff that lost their lives to this virus.’

Another said she was having ‘goosebumps’ after watching the tribute.

Yesterday healthcare staff, some tearful, bowed their heads in memory of colleagues and friends, followed in some areas by applause, while elsewhere traffic stopped as essential workers in all key sectors were remembered.

Mr Johnson, who has just returned to work after recovering from Covid-19, joined the UK-wide commemoration, which the Unison union, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing had campaigned for.

Workers in other key sectors such as transport are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic.

NHS workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic include nurses Rebecca Mack, Alice Kit Tak Ong, and Thomas Harvey.

Dr Habib Zaidi, consultant Amged El-Hawrani, agency nurse Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, matron Sara Dee Trollope, and nurse Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong also gave their lives.