[VIRAL] Alyssa Milano Who Was Once Slammed for Her Crocheted Face Mask Shows What COVID-19 Can Do To Your Hair

Alyssa Milano opened up her battle against COVID-19. She shared a video on her Twitter account to show the public what will happen to someone’s hair if they contracted the virus. Alyssa was previously bashed because of her crocheted face mask.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously,” she captioned.

Also Read: Experts Say Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine is ‘Scary’, But Some Countries Already Pre-Ordered A Billion Doses

Also Read: Fusion Health and Vitality Accused of Falsely Claiming that “Immune Shot” Can Lower Virus Risk

The video of Alyssa Malino revealed that her hair is slowly falling, especially when she combs her hair. However, some users seemed to troll her in the comment section instead of showing their concern.

“It’s hair extensions. That wasn’t real hair I know because I have long natural hair. She was just brushing out the glue and part of a extension,” replied one of the users, @Iona_barrett.

Another Twitter user said that it might not be COVID-19 since hair loss can be caused by stress and hormone changes. According to CBS News’ latest report, Milano posted the video to tell people to wear their masks.

Although hair loss is not included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) list of COVID-19 symptoms, the report stated that other infected people said they’re experiencing hair loss. The Survivor Corps, a group that provides resources to coronavirus survivors, conducted the survey.

The recent survey found that around 26% of long-term coronavirus symptoms said they had experienced hair loss. Survivor Corps’ study asked more than 1,500 patients about the symptoms they’re experiencing.

The researchers of the study found out that people infected of the virus are showing more symptoms exceeding the listed ones on the CDC’s website. It was revealed that 400 out of the 1,500 participants developed hair loss as a COVID-19 symptom.

The Survivors Corps Facebook group’s members shared their battle against the viral diseases, and are currently asking for advice. The report also stated that Milano started developing coronavirus symptoms in Mar., based on her previous Instagram post.

“I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest,” she captioned on her IG post.

For more viral stories, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Also Read: Experts Say Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine is ‘Scary’, But Some Countries Already Pre-Ordered A Billion Doses

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.