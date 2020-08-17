[VIRAL] This Anti-Karen Gun Will Shoot a Mask Directly onto Your Face: Watch How the Launcher Works

An anti-Karen gun was developed by a YouTuber, Allen Pan, to inspire people to wear face masks. The “Mask Launcher” can shoot a mask directly at the face of people who refuse to wear one.

Also Read: [VIRAL] TikTok Video Shows Malinois Dog Flies 20 Feet to Catch a Ring, Owner Promises to Buy a Cushion

According to Interesting Engineering’s latest report, although medical experts suggested that wearing face masks is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus that caused the current global pandemic, many people still refuse to do so because of their personal reasons.

Wearing masks may be uncomfortable for other people or can give them a hard time breathing. However, the virus can further infect other people if the society refused to wear face coverings, especially when they’re out in public.

Also Read: TikTok’s Highest-Paid Star Addison Rae Account Gets Hacked; Suspects Posted Cryptic Bio

To solve this issue, the YouTube influencer decided to create a machine that can launch face masks to attract the attention of anti-maskers and make a point about the importance of wearing one. He even posted a video on Twitter to show how the particular gun works.

“America has a pandemic problem so I solved it by making a gun,” captioned Allen Pan.

Mashable’s latest report claimed that there is egrowing vidence showing that many Americans refuse to wear protective masks designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Pan came up with the idea to develop the Mask Launcher so that people would change their tune on the safety measure.

“It feels like people just aren’t wearing masks. And they should be! (…) So what are we going to do about it?” said Allen Pan.

“What am I going to do about it? Well, I could make a fun educational video about how safe and effective masks are like a flamethrower on the mouth and a mask,” he added.

However, the YouTuber also said that educational videos should have worked by now since many experts and researchers have already done it. He decided to create a quirky invention that can’t be disregarded by anti-maskers.

Pan first tried his invention on several dummies and discovered that the gun must be adjusted since it launches the face-covering at a sudden high speed. After he made some tweaks on his invention, he tried it on himself and was surprised that it worked well.

Pan used a compact CO2 canister hooked up to a solenoid fired by the trigger, to power the Mask Launcher’s pneumatic system. He also tied magnets at the end of the mask’s strings so that it can wrap around the neck.

For more unique inventions during the pandemic, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Also Read: [VIRAL] Elon Musk Says “Please Trash Me on Wikipedia” to His Twitter Followers

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.