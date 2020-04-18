Virologist Christian Drosten: Why a cold could make you immune to corona

Sars-CoV-2 is a new form of coronavirus – a type of virus that causes flu-like infections. In the vast majority of cases in Germany, the coronavirus infection is symptom-free to mild: You may experience a slight fever, sore throat and feeling tired.

After that, the disease usually subsides. The virus can become really dangerous, especially if you belong to a risk group: Older people or those with previous illnesses (such as cancer or lung diseases) should contact their doctor if they suspect an infection.

If you have any concerns, please call your doctor before going to the office. In crowds, pathogens are more likely to spread and hit patients for whom they really pose a threat (the risk groups).

Disinfectants also only need people with a weakened immune system and those who come into contact with many others (sellers, carers, etc.). Instead, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly and sneeze label.

So-called hamster purchases of any kind, whether medicine or food, are not recommended. The supply of food and medication in Germany is ensured.