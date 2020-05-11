Virologist Koopmans expects new corona wave

Virologist Marion Koopmans of Erasmus MC expects the arrival of a second corona wave to our country.

“How big it is, we control that in part with our own behavior,” says Koopmans in an interview with the AD. The cabinet adviser joins two top experts in Germany, who are warning of a second corona wave, which may be even more powerful than the first.

Koopmans thinks that the extent to which the Dutch adhere to the advice plays a role. “If you look at previous flu pandemics, you expect it. But we have never had a pandemic in history where so many measures have been taken, and so emphatically directed at the behavior of people. You do not know to what extent we can prevent disaster with this. Whether and how many new waves are coming also depends on the extent to which people become immune to the virus. That is also something we don’t know yet. If everyone who has had it is permanently immune, it will be easy. If no one is immune, you will continue to experience large waves. The research