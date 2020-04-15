Virus damage and inflammation: This is what Covid-19 does to the lungs

There is a huge difference between two viruses that are so similar: Sars, the virus that raged in China at the beginning of the millennium, was a virus that penetrated deep into the lungs and caused serious damage there. This made it less contagious compared to the new Sars virus, which is currently keeping the whole world in suspense. Like Sars-1, Sars-CoV-2 is a corona virus. And Sars-CoV-2 can also penetrate deep into the lungs and cause damage. But it mainly sits in the throat – and is therefore much more infectious.

This virus is unusual in many ways, medical experts are finding more and more. But what is new is also unusual Corona virus or the disease caused by it Covid-19 wreathed in the lungs.

Covid-19 in the lungs: When it gets there, it often gets bad

The Sars virus and Sars-CoV-2 are very similar in their genome. But both the risk of infection and what the virus does to the body are different. And that’s what makes Sars-CoV-2 so dangerous right now: we know little about it, so we have to research it. We conclude – but can also be wrong. At least now we know: Sars-CoV-2 is more infectious than researchers initially thought. This makes it easier for the virus – but also for the human body. If the viruses are only in the upper respiratory tract, the immune system can react more quickly. That was not the case with Sars at the time. Therefore, people infected with Sars-CoV-1 also suffered from bad courses far more often.

In contrast, even if the new Sars-CoV-2 is mild in most cases, the virus can get into the lungs and cause great damage there. It triggers an inflammation there, but the researchers are still puzzled. In Germany, according to Spiegel findings, this affects around two percent of the demonstrably infected. The result is long hospital stays with ventilation. And if the body does not take part in this, it can lead to death in various ways.

Difficult course often only develops

The puzzles are still great about Sars-CoV-2 and also about the disease Covid-19. And that’s what makes treatment so difficult. It is clear that the symptoms usually come gradually. Sometimes there are no symptoms at all, in rare cases – such as in an old people’s home in Wolfsburg – even people without symptoms die. Let’s summarize roughly:

Many people do not notice anything or little of the virus.

Most of those who develop symptoms slowly – on average after about six days – have problems with their upper airways: coughing, scratching their throats, maybe fever, dizziness, diarrhea … the symptoms differ.

Sometimes strong symptoms develop after these initial symptoms – in some cases even after a brief improvement. This happens on average after a week after the first symptoms appear. “Boris Johnson is a famous example of this, but we also see it in our clinic,” explains Michael Pfeifer, President of the German Society for Pneumology and Respiratory Medicine and chief physician of pneumology at the Donaustadt Clinic opposite Spiegel.

In some patients with severe symptoms, the coronavirus does not only seem to hit the lungs, but also the heart.

And neurological symptoms also sometimes appear, such as loss of sense of smell. But also sudden cessation of breath, as the cases in the Wolfsburg retirement home show. It is also not yet clear exactly why.

Damage to the lungs from viruses – and from inflammation

It is curious: If the viruses get into the lungs and there is pneumonia, viruses are often hardly detectable in the throat at the same time. This is observed by doctors in patients who are treated in the hospital.

When viruses get into the lungs, they do damage by penetrating the cells. Now the immune system intervenes. This ignites the lung tissue. The inflammation differs from that of a “normal” pneumonia – that’s what pneumonia is called medically.

It is particularly unusual for some Covid-19 patients to feel that they can breathe normally, but examinations show that the body already suffers from a massive lack of oxygen because the lung function is restricted. A combination that you almost never see, says a contribution to the debate in the journal “Intensive Care Medicine” by doctors from Göttingen, Turin and London. They explain this in such a way that despite the inflammation in Covid-19, the lungs remain unusually long in many cases.

Differences to pneumonia from other triggers are great

Apparently this is related to the fluid in the lungs. With “normal”, severe pneumonia, fluid accumulates very quickly in the lungs. This makes the lung tissue stiffer and breathing becomes difficult for the patient – it feels like breathing against resistance.

In Covid 19 patients, however, this does not appear to happen until the lungs are advanced. Pfeifer explains this as follows: “It is very likely that with Covid-19 in the first phase significantly less fluid will accumulate in the lungs than with classic pneumonia.”

This is shown in bright areas on computed tomography (CT) images. Usually these are quite large. With Covid 19 patients, on the other hand, doctors noticed early on that many small “clouds” could be seen on the CT images. The fluid accumulations are mainly located at the edge of the lungs and are otherwise small in size. Pfeifer explains that depending on the severity, you can still see dark, air-filled areas in between.

This first phenomenon is supplemented by a second unusual peculiarity of Covid 19 pneumonia, which explains why there is not enough oxygen in the blood despite the sufficient elasticity of the lungs. According to Pfeifer, this is due to several inflammation centers in the lungs. The vessels there are so widened that they take up an unusually large amount of blood. Due to the inflammation and the local fluid accumulation, oxygen from the air could hardly be absorbed into the blood in these areas. But where the blood is too much, it is lacking elsewhere in the lungs: the healthy parts are poorly supplied with blood to compensate for the lack of oxygen.

A lack of oxygen, in turn, increases the respiratory rate. Among other things, doctors can use it to recognize the health status of their patients. In adults, 14-18 breaths per minute are normal; from 30 breaths onwards, intensive medical care is required, as drowsiness occurs. The challenge now is to decide at Covid-19 due to the lack of experience, who needs ventilation and who doesn’t – and especially when. Because artificial respiration can also harm, although it saves lives. It puts the body under stress. In addition, according to Pfeifer, the correct point must be recognized, since too late ventilation in Covid-19 could, according to previous knowledge, have a negative impact on the further course of the disease.

Pneumonia is also different for everyone

The different courses are also challenging, not only in terms of symptoms, but also those of pneumonia. In addition to the very difficult course, there are certainly patients whose CT shows pneumonia matching Covid-19, but who still hardly feel any symptoms and are perhaps rather tired, according to Pfeifer. This has to do with how strongly the immune system reacts. And that’s the same with every other inflammation: “All inflammations not only lead to a local reaction, but affect the whole body,” explains Pfeifer. “Sometimes we feel totally limp, for example, even though only a small tooth is infected.”

Sometimes the immune system overreacts – this also happens with other diseases or inflammations. And so it is now with severe Covid 19 cases. If the body overreacts, there are more serious cases, says Pfeifer. According to current knowledge, this cannot be influenced, and researchers do not yet know why the reactions are so different from person to person.

Long-term consequences: uncertain – but possible?

So far, nothing can be said about the late effects of Covid-19. Researchers are slowly starting to examine patients who have already recovered. In the United States there are cases in which former patients have not regained their sense of smell and taste even weeks after the illness. In rare cases, this also happens with other respiratory diseases.

In Hong Kong, doctors continue to report that there are recovered patients who still have problems with their lung function and who are panting when walking faster. On CT images, frosted glass-like cloudiness was found, which researchers from Wuhan had also noticed. They stir from secretions formed. As described above, the lungs are no longer so stretchy. And that happens quickly in pneumonia – only late in Covid 19 pneumonia. So late consequences can come from severe pneumonia as well as from breathing. Scar tissue may also form. This “pulmonary fibrosis” is damaged tissue that no longer regresses and limits lung function.

But: the lungs can heal and regenerate themselves wonderfully – even after severe inflammation.

However, we can still take some things into our own hands. For example, now is the right time to quit smoking in the corona crisis. For smokers, the protective function of the fine cilia on the lung cells is already stressed in advance, so that they cannot perform their cleaning function as well as for non-smokers. This “garbage disposal”, such as that of the Ulm pulmonologist Dr. Michael Barzcok called, is disturbed among smokers: “After a cigarette, the garbage disposal does not work for eight hours.” Asthma and COPD patients and people from regions with high air pollution have a similar problem. The better air in the cities due to the Corona crisis does the rest to protect us right now.

With a few changes in life, we can also cleanse the lungs and support them in regeneration or protect them from the outset. Regular exercise – or at least regular exercise in the form of walks in the fresh air (yes, we are allowed to do so at a distance from others and this is also important) and healthy eating strengthen the body and lungs. More: Training program: This will strengthen your body in times of the corona virus

And before it gets difficult, there are a few tricks to prevent pneumonia – while you don’t know if these tricks will help Covid-19, they won’t do any harm. All of this can help protect yourself against the corona virus and maybe also prevent serious progress.

We must also not forget: All the difficult courses, even among young people, the problems that can occur with Covid-19 – yes, they are real, they happen. But they also happen with other diseases, albeit in a different form. We are only increasingly aware of them. The fact is: we shouldn’t underestimate the corona virus. We know it too little for that. But we can protect ourselves and the people around us as we can. Stay healthy.

