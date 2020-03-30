Virus is catching up! Increasing Dutch intensive care capacity is too slow – The Daily Standard

The National Intensive Care Evaluation Foundation (NICE) has recently taken over the reporting from hospitals with regard to corona patients in intensive care. The numbers are not tender! If the Netherlands is unable to quickly increase capacity, a catastrophe will soon await us.

Heart of the Netherlands let know that according to the Ministry of Health between yesterday and today 925 ic beds are available for corona patients. On Wednesday this would have been extended to 1,050 beds. Please note: these are not the beds that are still available, but the total number of beds that have been made available to corona patients so far.

With those figures in mind, it is almost impossible to conclude otherwise that an overload is imminent. NICE reported (at 2:28 PM) 973 shots at this time. This concerns the total number of proven and suspected COVID-19 patients for whom no discharge date is known. The total number of proven COVID-19 patients requiring ICU admission to date is 1,145.

Despite the fact that this is current and / or the most recent data, there is of course a certain margin of uncertainty. At the moment there will probably be slightly more IC beds than 925. Patients may also have been discharged for which the discharge date has not yet been entered or has been passed on to the NICE foundation. Unless I overlook something now, it looks like we’re sanding close to the maximum of ic capacity. Even if you are optimistic and assume a generous, but reasonable margin of uncertainty, you still have to feel anxious about this?

RIVM goes currently based on an average of 80 new corona patients on the ICU per day. Most of them have been there for about three weeks. In three days there would therefore be 240 cases and a lot less leave the IC. Then that increased capacity of 1,050 total for Wednesday has long been reached …