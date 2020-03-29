Visual timeline: How coronavirus compares to history’s most deadly pandemics

The true scale of the coronavirus outbreak currently sweeping the world has been laid bare in a visual timeline comparing it to history’s most deadly pandemics.

It shows the bubonic plague, also known as the Black Death, was the most lethal of all diseases, killing roughly 200million people in the 14th century.

Smallpox, the second deadliest pandemic in history, claimed the lives of 56million people over more than 400 years before it was finally eradicated in 1980.

By comparison, COVID-19 has so far killed 7,000 people and infected more than 180,000 since December. But it is still in its early stages.

Scientists say the ‘scale’ and ‘lethality’ of the virus is on the scale of the H1N1 influenza strain that sparked the Spanish flu pandemic over 100 years ago.

The 1918 outbreak killed off almost 50million people in just one year after racing around the globe and infecting a quarter of the world’s population.

The timeline, created by Visual Capitalist, shows that in general there has been a gradual reduction in the death rates of each pandemic, with Ebola, MERS and SARS all being contained quickly.

Medical advancements and mapping the spread of infectious diseases have been powerful tools in mitigating their impact.

But the infographic also shows that viruses can still run rampant and kill millions if scientists are unable to develop a vaccine.

HIV has been able to claim the lives of around 32million sufferers since it first made the jump from monkeys to humans in 1981 because there is no cure.

However, modern antiretroviral treatments can control it and let patients live long and healthy lives.

Leading experts are currently racing to develop a vaccine for coronavirus – the first of which will be tested on humans in April.

But it could still be another year before the jab is deemed safe enough for global immunisation.

The world’s major cities have adopted a bewildering array of measures to fend off the coronavirus crisis, with some enforcing drastic lockdowns while others prefer a lighter touch.

Some popular tourist hotspots such as Rome have become nearly deserted after citizens were ordered to stay inside to stop the virus spreading.

Limits on public gatherings have been set as low as 50 people in Berlin and New York City, with Donald Trump suggesting a limit of ten for the U.S. as a whole.

But schools, bars and restaurants are still open in London, where the UK government has been much more reluctant to impose draconian measures.

Some cities such as San Francisco are threatening people with fines or imprisonment if they venture out illegally, while other authorities are still only offering guidance.

In some countries such as Italy, the national government has taken command of the crisis and ordered shutdowns across the country.

However, U.S. states and cities have more freedom to take their own actions, while Germany has also left much of the decision-making to its 16 states including Berlin.

It comes after Germany’s public health agency warned the coronavirus crisis could last up to two years.

The Robert Koch Institute, the German federal government agency responsible for disease control and prevention, made the claim on Tuesday as it strengthened the threat risk for Germany from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’.

It comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday announced gatherings in churches, mosques and synagogues would be banned and said playgrounds and non-essential shops would close as the country reaches 7,000 confirmed cases, and 14 deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute said the pandemic could stretch on for another 24 months as pandemics usually run their course in waves.

According to RKI President Lothar Wieler, the length of time depends on how many people develop immunity to COVID-19 after contracting the virus, how many more people test positive for the illness and how long it takes to develop a vaccine.

Dr Wieler did not rule out the potential for some of the emergency measures established by countries to have to stay in place for that duration.

The first humans trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine began last Friday.

Forty-five participants in Seattle – which is currently being ravaged by an outbreak – will receive the jab to test it is safe.

None of the volunteers, who are aged between 18 and 55, will be infected at this point. Further trials are planned if the vaccine is safe.

Dozens of pharmaceutical firms and universities across the world are in a race against time to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Leading officials have already warned a jab to protect millions could be a year away, meaning thousands will die in the meantime.

More than 170,000 cases have already been confirmed worldwide, and at least 6,500 patients are known to have died.

The World Health Organization says 35 experimental vaccines are in development, including one co-developed by the US government.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial of the jab, which was created alongside Massachusetts-based Moderna.

The first participant in the phase one trial – the earliest stage of human drug research – will receive the vaccine today, an official revealed. None of the patients will be infected with the coronavirus at this stage.

All of the patients will receive the experimental jab at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

The source who disclosed plans for the first participant spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced.

Public health officials say it will still take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine – despite human trials beginning.

Meanwhile China reported just one domestic case of coronavirus today, as the outbreak continues to grind to a halt in the epicentre.

The single case in Wuhan will boost China’s view that it has ‘basically curbed’ the spread of the pathogen which emerged in the city last December.

But the country is now concerned about an influx of cases from abroad, with an average of 20,000 people flying into China every day.

In a reversal of roles, Beijing is now requiring almost all international arrivals to go into 14-day quarantine in designated hotels.

China also reported 13 new deaths today, raising its toll to 3,226. The country has recorded 80,881 total cases, but fewer than 9,000 people remain infected.

As recently as last month, 99 per cent of worldwide cases were in China but the figure is now only 45 per cent.

Nine of the 20 new imported cases were in Beijing and three in Shanghai, raising the total number of confirmed infections from abroad to 143, according to the National Health Commission.

The country’s progress stands in stark contrast with the growing crisis in other countries, with most of Europe grinding to a halt over virus fears.

The number of deaths worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 181,500 cases in 145 countries.

Wuhan and its 11million people were placed under strict quarantine on January 23, with the rest of Hubei province going under lockdown in the following days.

Authorities tightened restrictions in the city even further on February 11, confining people to their homes as health workers faced a daily deluge of well over 1,000 cases – a move officials say was critical in containing the virus.

Other cities across the country also ordered people to stay indoors, and no new domestic infections have been detected outside Hubei for several days in a row with restrictions starting to be loosened.

People who live alone, minors, the elderly, pregnant women and people with underlying conditions are allowed to confine themselves at home.

A Beijing medical adviser last week boasted that the world could bring the outbreak under control if it emulates China’s measures.

Epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan urged countries to ‘get mobilised’ and ‘intervene on a national scale’ to halt a crisis which is now spiralling outside China.

Zhong, who is credited with helping to combat the SARS outbreak in 2003, warned that the current crisis would ‘last longer’ if countries ‘do not treat the infectiousness and harmfulness seriously’.

China is now focusing on restarting factories and businesses hit by the containment policies, including the hard-hit airline industry.

Chinese airlines reported total losses of 20.96 billion yuan ($3billion) in February while the total number of airline passengers fell 84.5 per cent year-on-year.

Local governments must do their utmost to ensure people return to work as soon as possible, the official China Daily said in an editorial.

Many businesses are still facing labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions, it said.