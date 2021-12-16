Vulnerable women are concerned that a mix-up in the fourth vaccination for CEV patients will mean they won’t be boosted in time for Christmas.

Vulnerable women are concerned that a mix-up over the fourth vaccine for CEV patients will mean they won’t be boosted for Christmas.

Experts have urged the government and NHS England to’simplify and clarify’ how boosters for immunocompromised people who have already received three doses of the Covid vaccine are recorded.

People who are clinically extremely vulnerable have expressed concern about being left unprotected from Covid because they are unable to obtain a booster shot after receiving a third primary vaccine dose.

Experts have urged the government and NHS England to “simplify and clarify” how to record a booster dose for immunocompromised people who have already received a third dose of the Covid vaccine on the NHS Digital system.

Because of the confusion, some GPs and frontline workers are turning away vulnerable people while they wait for more information.

In response to an exponential rise in cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant, the government has launched a rapid mission to provide a booster to every eligible adult over the age of 18, with the goal of reaching every eligible adult by the end of the month.

Three immunocompromised women told me they were afraid of being left “completely vulnerable at Christmas” after their GPs told them they would have to wait for their boosters due to the recording issues.

Many CEV patients have received a third primary dose of the vaccine if their immune systems are moderate to severely compromised, and the booster vaccine will be their fourth dose.

NHS England, on the other hand, claims that GPs can administer a booster dose to those who need it and that the recording system is working properly.

A letter sent to NHS staff on December 13 asked GP surgeries and health centers to offer a booster vaccination to every eligible adult over the age of 18 by December 31.

The JCVI “are clear that those at greatest risk must be prioritized… including those who are severely immunosuppressed,” according to the message.

Following a mix-up at her local GP surgery, Abbie Thomas, 33, was concerned that she would have to cancel her Christmas plans because she had “no idea” when she would receive her fourth booster dose.

Ms Thomas, who lives in Chippenham, Wiltshire, was told this week by her GP that she will not be able to receive the fourth top-up jab due to the system in place.

