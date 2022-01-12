Watch Boris Johnson’s full PMQs apology about the Downing Street party.

At PMQs on Wednesday, the Prime Minister offered a “heartfelt apology” for the No. 10 party, but said he thought it was a “work event.”

Boris Johnson has admitted to attending a party at Downing Street in May 2020, for the first time since the allegations surfaced on Monday evening.

At PMQs on Wednesday, the Prime Minister issued a “heartfelt apology,” despite the fact that he claimed he was only there for 25 minutes and thought it was a “work event.”

Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary (PPS) sent an email to more than 100 employees on May 20, 2020, inviting them to the No 10 garden for “some socially distanced drinks.”

At the time, there were strict lockdown measures in place, with police and a government minister urging people to adhere to the restrictions on the date of the Downing Street party.

The Prime Minister addressed the row ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions after paying tribute to the late Labour MP Jack Dromey, who passed away last week:

“Mr. Speaker, please accept my apologies.

“I know that over the last 18 months, millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices.

“I understand their anguish at not being able to mourn their loved ones, of not being able to live their lives as they wish or do the things they enjoy.

“And I understand their rage at me and the government I lead when they believe the rules aren’t being followed properly by those who make the rules in Downing Street.”

“And, while I cannot predict the outcome of the current investigation, I have learned enough to recognize that there were some things we simply did not get right, for which I must accept responsibility.

“Number 10 is a large department with a garden that serves as an extension of the office and has been in constant use due to the role of fresh air and virus prevention.

“And when I went into that garden shortly after 6:00 p.m. on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of employees before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I assumed it was a work event.”

"However, Mr. Speaker, in retrospect, I

