We had no idea that my little girl’s lazy eye was a symptom of something far more sinister.

When Emma Williams noticed a change in her daughter’s left eye, she made a point of bringing it up at her child’s next check-up.

What the 37-year-old mistook for a lazy eye turned out to be something far more sinister.

Peggy, a two-year-old girl, developed ptosis, or drooping of the upper eyelid, a few days after her GP appointment, and her eye didn’t move.

Her parents insisted on another visit to their GP in Corsham, Wiltshire.

Peggy was then referred to the Royal United Hospital in Bath, where doctors looked into the cause of her eye change.

They discovered no problems with her vision, so Peggy had to undergo an MRI scan.

Peggy had a small lump on top of her optic nerve, according to the findings.

Peggy had to endure five months of MRI scans, as well as a lumbar puncture to drain excess fluid and an unsuccessful round of steroids to try to shrink the tumor.

Peggy had a ten-and-a-half-hour operation at Bristol Children’s Hospital as well.

Because of its size and location, surgeons were only able to take a biopsy rather than remove the mass.

Peggy was diagnosed with low-grade meningioma in August 2021.

According to the Brain Tumour Charity, a meningioma (pronounced men-in-gee-oh-ma) is a tumor that grows in the set of three membranes just inside the skull called the meninges.

Low-grade tumors are dangerous and refer to tumors that are graded 1 or 2 and grow slowly.

Emma, a mother of four, now wants to raise awareness of the condition and assist others who may be in a similar situation.

She’s attempting the 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge sponsored by Brain Tumour Research.

‘You wouldn’t know there was anything wrong with her just by looking at her,’ Emma said.

“She’s the most independent and bubbly child – always causing mayhem on the ward and running around the corridors,” she explained.

“We didn’t have a diagnosis for the first six months, so it was awful.”

With the passage of time, we are gradually gaining a better understanding of what we are up against.

The following are some examples of vision problems:

According to The Brain Tumour Charity, these vision problems can be caused by tumor location, swelling of the optic disc, pressure on the optic nerve, or treatment side effects.

“Over the last five years, we’ve had to deal with a lot as a family, and I’ve gotten help for anxiety and depression.”

Emma explained that walking around has allowed her to reflect on everything their family has been through.

“Taking part in this challenge is…,” she continued.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.