We have exceeded 300 cases .. «Health»: High levels of coronavirus infection and deaths in Egypt

Subscribe to receive the most important news

Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Population announced the increase in the number of cases whose laboratory results have been transformed from positive to negative for the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) to 74 cases.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, Advisor to the Minister of Health and Population for Media Affairs and the official spokesperson of the Ministry, revealed that 15 cases of new coronavirus patients have been discharged from the isolation hospital, including 7 foreigners and 8 Egyptians, after receiving the necessary medical care and completing their recovery according to WHO guidelines, raising the total Those who recovered from the virus recovered to 56 cases to date, out of the 74 cases whose results have been laboratory transformed from positive to negative.

He pointed out that 33 new cases that proved positive for laboratory analyzes of the virus were recorded, all of them Egyptians in contact with the positive cases that were discovered and announced in advance, within the Ministry’s surveillance and investigation procedures, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, pointing to the death of 4 cases, namely: A citizen of 51 years old, 80-year-old citizen, 73-year-old citizen, 56-year-old citizen.

“Mujahid” said that all registered cases of HIV positive in isolation hospitals are subject to medical care, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Mujahid stated that the total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until today, Sunday, is 327 cases, including 56 cases who have recovered and been discharged from the isolation hospital, and 14 deaths.

Mujahid reiterated not to monitor any cases infected or suspected of being infected with the new Corona virus in all governorates of the Republic except what has been announced, indicating that once suspected of any infection will be announced immediately, in full transparency in accordance with international health regulations, and in coordination with the World Health Organization.

The Ministry of Health and Population also continues to raise its preparations in all governorates, follow the situation first-hand regarding the “emerging corona” virus, and take all necessary precautions against any viruses or infectious diseases, as the hotline “105” and “15335” has been allocated to receive citizens’ inquiries regarding Corona emerging virus and infectious diseases.