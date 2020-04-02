“We have stopped learning to adapt”

FRANCE AFTER – Everyday, Le Figaro questions a personality on the way he envisages the post coronavirus. The Franco-Swiss author and speaker Christian Clot founded in 2014 a research group specializing in the study of human capacities for adaptation to situations of change and crisis.

French explorer, Christian Clot has crossed the most extreme climatic environments on the planet. Faced with the expansion of the coronavirus, he launched, in collaboration with researchers from several laboratories and universities, a study to allow “To measure the social, psychological and cognitive impacts of such an event”.

LE FIGARO. – Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that this crisis would reveal what “the most beautiful and darkest humanity” has. What have you seen so far?

CHRISTIAN CLOT. – What engenders fear, such as denouncement, rejection of the other or the search for a culprit, as well as outbursts of solidarity or the need to commune around a symbol, as illustrated by the ritual of 8 p.m. celebrating our caregivers, are not unprecedented human reactions. What I’ve seen so far is a state of amazement at what is happening to us. What I still see is that we continue to comment as if this situation was just unusual.