“We have to be prepared” – The New South Tyrolean daily newspaper

Intensive care doctors Matthias Bock and Simon Rauch talk about the advertised medication for corona. And: why there is a great risk of a second wave of infection.

Daily newspaper: Dr. Bock, what is the current situation in the Corona intensive care unit?

Matthias Bock (Primary of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine Merano): We have started dismantling the ward to a non-Covid intensive care unit. The last four Covid patients have been transferred to the new hospital in Bolzano. If necessary, however, we can treat corona patients in isolation rooms.

The corona intensive care unit is now empty …

Matthias Bock: Exactly, since Thursday (editor’s note: April 30) it has been empty.

How does that feel?

Matthias Bock: At the moment I feel emptiness, but at the same time there is now the challenge of looking after non-Covid patients and constantly having in mind that they could be suffering from Corona. We now have to live in the clinic with the presence of the virus. At the same time, we have to be prepared for a second corona wave.

Why were the Covid 19 patients transferred to Bolzano?

Matthias Bock: Because the intensive care unit in the new Bozen hospital has been completed so far, and only Covid 19 patients are treated there. This means that they are completely shielded from other patients. Therefore, the Merano Hospital is no longer the primary contact point for Covid-19 patients who need intensive care. Bolzano is now responsible for this.

Who is now being treated in the intensive care unit in Merano? How do you proceed?

Mattias Bock: The goal is that non-Covid patients are again cared for in intensive care units throughout South Tyrol. We have to operate on patients and we also expect accidents to happen again. That means we need space for these people. We are now primarily caring for patients who do not have Corona.

You have treated many Covid-19 patients in the past few months. Can you tell me more about these people?

Matthias Bock: The patients we treated were between the ages of 27 and almost 80. Most of them were men. Many were older and had comorbidities such as high blood pressure or diabetes mellitus.

What is the course of the disease in Covid 19 patients?

Simon Rauch (Deputy Primary of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Merano): The course of the disease appears to take place in two phases. In the first phase, the virus multiplies in the cells and damages them. There is a cough, fever, etc. After that, the multiplication of the virus subsides. In some patients, however, there is a second phase, which is characterized by an excessive reaction of the immune system. An inflammatory reaction occurs, which in turn can lead to organ damage. In addition, more and more indicates that Covid-19 does not only damage the lung cells themselves, but also those cells that line the blood vessels, the so-called endothelial cells. This has several consequences: among other things, blood clots are often formed, especially in the lung vessels. However, heart attacks or strokes can also occur.

What can you say about new symptoms? There are now reports that bruises indicate corona …

Simon Rauch: Studies and case series on Covid-19 are published almost daily in the various medical journals. We have never had bruised patients in the intensive care unit. This is certainly not a major symptom, although some patients do have rashes. The virus primarily affects the airways and lungs, but there is also involvement of the kidneys and heart. So we see patients who get kidney or heart failure from the virus. It is also known that the virus can damage the nervous system. This is why many patients complain of a loss of smell and taste lasting several days or weeks.

How do you treat Covid 19 patients?

Simon Rauch: Since we only treat Covid-19 patients with severe respiratory insufficiency, artificial ventilation is a cornerstone of intensive care treatment. For some patients, cardiovascular support with medication or kidney replacement therapy (dialysis) is also necessary. Medications that inhibit virus multiplication or counteract the inflammatory reaction, such as cortisone, are also used in some patients. Patients are also treated with medication to counter blood clot formation.

What do you think of the drugs that are seen as hope in the fight against Covid-19? I mean the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the drug for Ebola remdesivir or HIV drugs …

Simon Rauch: I can only say that there is no miracle cure for Covid-19 yet. The medications you mentioned were or are used in therapy worldwide. But the problem is that there are hardly any large, well-made studies on the effectiveness of Covid-19 for these drugs. Initial studies, for example with HIV medication or the antimalarial drug, have shown that they have no benefit with Covid-19 and on the contrary can cause serious side effects. Only a few days ago, a study was published for the Ebola drug remdesivir that showed a benefit.

Have these medications been used on your patients?

Simon Rauch: At the beginning of the pandemic, we also used these antiviral drugs. However, since we did not see any success and the efficacy could not be proven in the first clinical studies, we stopped taking the medication. We have repeatedly adapted our therapy protocol to the latest study results.

What is known about consequential damage? In other words, what are the consequential damages Covid-19 patients can expect?

Matthias Bock: This is a difficult question to answer because the disease has only been around since December 2019. So it is difficult to predict at the moment almost impossible how frequent, for example, permanent lung damage is. We don’t know if most patients can fully recover.

Innsbruck doctor Frank Hartig recently caused a sensation with his statements about consequential damage. He found lung damage in recovered Covid 19 patients who actually had only a mild course …

Matthias Bock: We did not expect that patients with an apparently mild course suffered such damage. However, we cannot say anything about the frequency yet. We also do not know whether the damage is permanent, since these are patients who only fell ill in February or March.

There is now worldwide discussion as to whether and how early to intubate Covid 19 patients. To date, intubation has been rather early to prevent oxygen deficiency in Covid 19 patients. But this treatment practice is criticized. How do you see that?

Matthias Bock: Both early and late intubation can endanger the patient. You always have to find a middle ground. In our view, it makes sense to intubate a patient if this is the only way to save lives.

So you should rather delay the intubation and not immediately intubate everyone …

Matthias Bock: Exactly. Because intubation is always a danger for the patient, since ventilation must be carried out with excess pressure. What’s more: Not all patients are better off if they are intubated. Above all, this includes old people. For some, it is better if they are not ventilated invasively, for example, if they are given oxygen using a helmet.

How are people who are being transferred from the intensive care unit actually doing?

Matthias Bock: They are usually still tired. You still have a relatively long way to go to rehabilitation. You have to build muscle strength, and Covid 19 patients still don’t know how they can cope psychologically.

How do most Covid 19 patients die?

Simon Rauch: Severe lung failure is only one possible cause of death. Patients often die of a so-called right heart failure: due to the formation of blood clots in the lung vessels, the right ventricle has to pump against a high resistance. If this becomes too large, acute heart failure occurs.

Is it true that in South Tyrol relatively more people died in the intensive care units than in the intensive care units in the surrounding countries?

Simon Rauch and Matthias Bock: That is not true, even if some say so. In the scientific literature published to date, the death rate of those Covid-19 patients who need intensive care treatment ranges from just over 20 percent to well over 80 percent. In Merano, we are below 25 percent, which is at the bottom of the international comparison. There are still a few things to consider: In Merano we only treated patients who had to be intubated and invasively ventilated. The patients with non-invasive ventilation were treated in a so-called intermediate care station. In Germany, for example, these wards are often included in the intensive care wards. This means that there are probably patients in the South Tyrolean intensive care units who are more seriously ill on average and have a higher risk of death. About 30 percent of patients in German intensive care units are not invasively ventilated, and the death rate of patients treated in intensive care in Germany is around 30 percent.

They have been at the forefront since the start of the Corona pandemic in South Tyrol. What were the most moving moments so far?

Simon Rauch: The moment when patients have made it and can finally be separated from the ventilator after days or weeks. It was also a nice moment when the first patient extubbed by us could be released from the Covid normal ward after a relatively short time.

What is the most stressful?

Simon Rauch: The daily work in protective equipment and the concern about whether there is enough capacity.

How do you personally deal with it when you can no longer help a Covid 19 patient?

Simon Rauch: Intensive care medicine also has its limits – medical and ethical. Dying is part of intensive care medicine. That was before Covid-19, and it will be after that.

Matthias Bock: The death of a patient in the intensive care unit always makes you sad. But we are trained to accept that we have to live with this borderline situation.

How big is the fear of infection?

Simon Rauch: The concern was there from the beginning and is still there.

The number of new infections is falling and the situation in the intensive care units has calmed down: Can we now say that we are over the mountain?

Matthias Bock: No, we are not over the mountain yet. We have to prevent a second wave of infection from coming. At the same time, however, we have to live with the virus and start working again and leading our social life. But while maintaining the protective measures.

How big is the risk of a second corona wave?

Matthias Bock: The risk of the second wave is great. It is all the more important that we as a society continue to adhere to the guidelines. So it depends a lot on ourselves. A second wave could otherwise be more devastating because we are still treating a lot of patients. The health system is busy. In addition, the other patients who did not dare to go to hospital during the first wave must be cared for.

