“We must quickly test and verify this hope!”, Says Axel Kahn

INTERVIEW

Scientists and doctors around the world are working to find a cure for the coronavirus. Chloroquine, an antimalarial drug, is raising the hopes of some of the medical teams. While the infectious disease specialist Didier Raoult conducted a promising (but very controversial) first study on this subject in Marseille, a clinical trial at European level has just been launched to determine its effectiveness. What does Axel Kahn, doctor and former researcher think?

“We need to quickly test this hope, verify it,” said the president of the National League against Cancer, guest of Europe 1 Tuesday morning. According to him, Didier Raoult’s research “does not allow conclusions to be drawn”. “We are awaiting the results of the European study. Cross our fingers to make it work, but for the moment, we have no certainty,” he nuances.

Doctors advocating the use of chloroquine – some already prescribing it to their patients – point to the “vital emergency” of a global health crisis. But for Axel Kahn, there is no question of rushing without knowing precisely its effects. “This is not a classic study, which would last for months: we will have the first results in ten days,” said the doctor.

The clinical trial will test, among other things, the potential “cardiac toxicity” of the antimalarial, “especially when used in the elderly,” says Axel Kahn. “When it comes to health, haste can sometimes make everything worse.”