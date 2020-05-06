“We need to implement a true Precision Medicine”

The Cancer Network Biomedical Research Center (CIBERONC) began its journey in January 2017, and currently already groups 50 research groups from hospitals throughout Spain. Its scientific director, Joaquín Arribas, explains in this interview the main advantages and disadvantages of working for a scientist at a CIBER, as well as the objectives achieved and future projects.

How is CIBERONC organized?

Our research groups are organized into scientific programs, and currently we already have six scientific programs and one for training and mobility, related to the most prevalent pathologies, such as cancer of the breast, digestive tract, respiratory tract, and hematological tumors. In addition, we have a program focused on less prevalent tumors, and another more transversal one on the molecular mechanisms that lead a cell to become a tumor.

What progress would you highlight among those achieved in these years?

During these three years that we have been working cooperatively, the group that I lead has achieved relevant results in different areas, such as pancreatic cancer or some types of HER2 tumors. Also, several groups are developing new therapies, such as CAR-T. This is the overview and highlights.

Where are the investigations going?

Just recently, we surveyed all the researchers at CIBER to find out what challenges they believed we had to face over the next ten years, to find out where we were going, and despite the fact that they have been talking about it for a long time, it came to the consensus that a true Precision Medicine needed to be implemented. This has its complication; every day we see in the press more and more specific drugs, more and more personalized therapies. However, most patients are not treated with these types of therapies. In some tumor types they are being implemented, but we all know that nonspecific chemotherapy, such as taxanes and drugs that damage DNA, are still used in many tumors. The challenge considered most relevant for the next decade is to really transfer all the advances that are made in personalized Medicine, so that it reaches a greater number of patients. Personalized medicine reaches a very specific number of people in which it is effective, but most patients do not currently benefit from it.

One of the scientific programs is dedicated to studying the functioning of malignant cells “to improve precision therapies.” What phase are we in?

Research is directed towards Precision Medicine, and it is also where we will continue to direct it. Indeed, in some tumor types, as in some subtypes of breast tumors, it is already a reality, but there are other types of tumors, such as the pancreas, where there is still no effective targeted therapy. Even some breast tumors, the so-called triple negative, do not have a personalized therapy either. It is towards this type of tumors that research is directed.

What are the main difficulties in developing this personalized Medicine?

The problem is very large: the more personalized the Medicine, the fewer patients it favors, and then the transfer of the findings must be made very effective until a therapy is developed, until the group of patients that benefits is identified, and this it takes time. Just because you discover something doesn’t mean it can be implemented immediately. A very clear example has been the revolution that immunotherapy has brought about in some tumors. It is true that immunotherapy has changed the panorama of some of them, such as those of the lung, melanoma or kidney. Despite being spectacular, these advances benefit 20%, that is, 1 in 5 patients. We do not even know how to identify who these patients are a priori, it is a very complicated question and will take time to develop.

Is it possible to improve the early diagnosis of the disease?

It is another of the main lines of research. For example, in the case of colon cancer, improvements are already noted after screening from the age of 50. Similarly, mammography tends to identify tumors earlier. There is also a consensus regarding the relevance that liquid biopsy will have in the future, that is, obtaining blood samples where tumor DNA can be detected long before there is a tumor with a clinical manifestation. This is not yet possible, but there are many groups working on it to try to make it a reality. The objective is that, from a blood test, an early diagnosis can be made of practically any type of tumor. It is an ambitious idea that could be achieved in the future.

What research do you have in this area?

We are so convinced that this is a line for the future that we have several research groups working on this topic. We have developed a cross-sectional Liquid Biopsy Work Module to unify strategies, avoid duplication and be more effective.

What do you think about the transfer times of biomedical research to clinical application in the patient?

There are no differences between Spain and the rest of the developed countries. There is Spanish participation in most of the relevant clinical trials, and translation is a complicated process. It is not only about the particularities of Spain as a country, but also about the difficulty of innovation benefiting an increasing number of patients.

Would it be possible to reduce the deadlines?

Of course, it is a matter of resources. Science in Spain is not going to endure much worse the deterioration, which has been constant in the last ten years. The situation is giving rise to very tangible problems, such as aging, rather than worrying, tragic, for Spanish researchers. The average age is very high, because we are now paying for the ten years of crisis in which all research budgets have been reduced time and time again. In many research centers the average is now sixty years; this is a tragedy. How much more can research be reduced? Because in the end, no matter how voluntarily we put it, the situation is bad. We have continued working and we have achieved objectives and results; In general, this is often used as a boomerang argument, “it will not be so bad when you keep getting results,” and this is a fallacious argument. One of the consequences is that average age of 60 years, something very undesirable for the scientific fabric of a country.

For a researcher, what are the organizational advantages of belonging to a CIBER, and, specifically, to Oncology?

The fundamental advantage of belonging to a CIBER is the ability to interact with other relevant research groups. The same thing happens in the Oncology area, so that a very global overview of the research is obtained, and synergies between different groups are constantly generated. In reality, we have a large waiting list of groups that want to enter, despite the fact that our funding is very low and that being part of the Center does not entail great economic benefits. The groups want to belong to this structure, because we have many meetings, specialists from different fields, etc. For example, in liquid biopsy research we have 5-6 leading groups, just like in informatics. Fundamentally, it is the ability to interact that benefits from being at the CIBER.

And what are the main problems of the researchers at the Center?

We have difficulties, especially in the administrative field. CIBER does not have a physical center, it is a research center; it has its NIF and its management; However, its workers are distributed among the different institutions, and each one has its management, its NIF, etc. In short, they are workers from one institution who collaborate in another, which creates complicated situations. In any case, I would like to make it clear that the advantages are far greater than the disadvantages, as it shows that we have dozens of groups trying to enter the Center.

How is the collaboration with private entities?

The CIBER in Oncology has a short journey, only three years, so many agreements with the industry have not yet been promoted. There is industry participation and funding for research, but this is channeled through the institutions that are part of where the Center’s researchers work. For now, we have not made CIBER a tool to attract financing from companies and the industry.

How could such funding be attracted?

The complication is that the CIBER researcher works at an institution that already has its own contracts with companies. It would be necessary to get the companies to commit to financing the groups directly, the consortium itself. This can be explored in the future, of course.

In this sense, do you consider a patronage law necessary?

Totally; in fact, we have had some difficulties with institutions, not private donors. For example, we have had administrative problems with projects with the Spanish Association Against Cancer, precisely because we do not have this patronage law. It should be a priority, it is something that all levels of research have been demanding for a long time. Unfortunately, they have not listened to us. Philanthropy plays a fundamental role in the most advanced countries in the world, such as Great Britain and the USA. And we would certainly be taken for granted if we criticized philanthropists, because they are giving back part of their fortune to society by funding research projects.

What do you ask the Public Administrations, the politicians?

Much more sensitivity, and sometimes it doesn’t even cost anything. For example, it is necessary to have a fixed calendar of when public calls are made, which do not depend on the Government and which do not vary. It does not cost anything that the political parties agree so that, whoever governs, a schedule of public calls is followed. In general, there is no sensitivity towards research in three areas: budgeting, when making calendars and to simplify administrative procedures. In recent years, an administrative complication has occurred that makes researchers waste a large part of their time trying to solve increasingly complicated procedures. Instead of being focused on the scientific project, they have to worry about justifying any expense in a comprehensive, sometimes redundant way.

Should administrative procedures be reduced?

It is something that does not cost money either. I think the kind of checks to make sure the money is actually going to research is more than enough. I have never heard that research money has been misused; However, every year there is one more bureaucratic procedure, one more restriction, which sometimes make us waste half the day justifying a series of administrative and bureaucratic procedures that go nowhere. And this happens in a context in which there is less and less money.

In addition, the investigation itself also generates its own bureaucracy, data registry, etc.

Sure this is a special section, but it is something that researchers are happy to do, because it has to do with their scientific work, it is related to the management of scientific data. The problem is having to carry out a public competition between suppliers to spend € 200 in the laboratory, which, in addition, is something very specific for a specific experiment. There is a lot of intervention by administrative structures with very limited knowledge of scientific reality.

In Spain, when an economic crisis appears, investment in research is usually reduced, do you think it can happen again?

When the last crisis started, many countries reacted by increasing research funding, for example Germany. Spanish researchers are not so competitive attracting European funds, and that investment goes to other Member States that invest more, since they have much more competitive capacity and present projects of much higher quality. It is a kind of vicious circle. On the one hand, the budget is cut, but we continue investigating and publishing in high impact magazines, so they will think that we do not need more investment. And the opposite happens, we do what we can. The consequences are not being paid by established researchers, at a certain age, but by young people. In any type of organization, having an average age of 60 years is very significant. Not enough young researchers have been recruited, and it is a tragedy, because the older people are the ones who are maintaining scientific productivity, but when they retire, who will investigate?

Furthermore, research is always associated with job instability …

It is another component of the problem, totally true. Many times the brightest minds don’t even tend to go to science, they prefer other options that allow them to develop a vital project.

What is the profile of the professionals that belong to the CIBER of Oncology?

From the beginning, due to the specific characteristics of Oncology, which has a lot of basic cell biology, there has always been a fundamental component of basic research, in Spain and everywhere. However, at the Center we have always kept in mind that we do not want to move away from the reality of the patient, and this has been reflected in the fact that just 50% of CIBER researchers are clinical, and 50% are basic. All the programs are co-directed by two researchers, one clinical and the other basic. The basic component is inevitable, because cancer is a complex disease closely associated with almost all cellular functions, so there has to be a lot of cell biology and a lot of biochemistry, but it is very important not to be distracted and focus all the research to benefit the patients. Our way of doing this is to maintain this exact balance and establish such coordination in all programs, so that the objectives may be of very deep biology, but always aimed at improving the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer.

What other professional profiles are there?

All clinical groups have Nursing professionals; particularly, those who do clinical trials also have the complexity of any clinical group, with medical oncologists, surgeons, radiotherapists, pharmacists, etc. Core groups are also increasingly diversifying, and, in addition to biochemists and biologists, they currently also have staff to handle the amount of data being generated, and there are more and more mathematicians, computer scientists, etc. Clinical groups tend to be very multidisciplinary, all classes are necessary to treat patients. For their part, the basic groups are also becoming multidisciplinary, for example, for managing large databases.

CIBERONC has a training program for researchers, what is it and what are its main objectives?

It has been a fundamental purpose from the beginning to have a strong training and mobility program, and we have dedicated money to promoting the first stages of the scientific career, with scholarships to introduce research. We also highly promote mobility between groups to take advantage of interactions. At CIBER, we have also sponsored courses and conferences, among other initiatives, to promote research vocations. We have a lot of contact with young researchers, and, unfortunately, we are aware of how pessimistic they are, above all, due to the lack of job stability. As much as they have a vocation, sometimes they cannot continue their career as researchers.

What are the mobility programs?

We constantly try to network, exchange information and training on technologies developed in any laboratory. The best way to export them is to invite someone to learn how to use them. For example, in my laboratory we receive researchers from other centers to get to know the work we carry out, since they require some preparation. We also exchange experiences with computer experts so that they learn to develop algorithms, for example.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The interview we are now publishing has been granted to EL MÉDICO for an Oncology special in its monthly print edition.