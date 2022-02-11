West Dunbartonshire Council has “rejected” plans to reduce attainment gap funding.

The decision will cost the area £2 million, and the council leader has called it “indefensible.”

As the Scottish Government moves to cut the area’s local attainment fund by £2 million, West Dunbartonshire’s SNP council leader says he will not “defend the indefensible.”

Since its inception in 2015-16, the local authority has received over £12.5 million in funding from the Scottish Government’s attainment challenge funding pot.

The funds are intended to close the achievement gap between children from lower-income families and those from higher-income families in schools.

However, a revised model will reduce West Dunbartonshire’s annual allocation to £5.1 million between March 2022 and 2026, down from £8.1 million under the previous scheme.

Councillor Jonathon McColl, the leader of West Dunbartonshire Council, and Councillor Martin Rooney, the opposition leader, will now write to the Scottish Government to reject these terms and request that the current level of funding for West Dunbartonshire be maintained.

At a full council meeting earlier this week, Labour councillor John Mooney’s motion and an addendum by councillor McColl were unanimously approved.

“This council is appalled by the Scottish Government’s planned cuts to the Scottish Attainment Fund share that was assigned to address the poverty-related attainment gap and improve outcomes for learners,” it read.

“If the funding had not been cut, the council would have received £8,175,260 between 202223 and 202526.”

They have decided to reduce funding, resulting in the council receiving £5,195,080, a loss of £2,980,180 over the four-year period.

“This is completely unacceptable, and the council rejects them completely.”

“This proposal rejects the SNP cuts and calls on the chief executive, council leader, and opposition leader to sign a joint letter to the Scottish Government requesting that the current level [of funding]to West Dunbartonshire be maintained,” the addendum said.

“In addition, the letter should request a meeting with the relevant cabinet secretary and ministers to discuss the impact of this cut on educational services in West Dunbartonshire.”

Councillors agreed that now was not the time to make cuts to the attainment gap funding program because of the impact it would have on members of the community.

